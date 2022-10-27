Headlight Named Top Digital Agency on AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies 2022 List

Headlight cites innovation in creative, analytics, and ROI-focused client service in AdWeek win.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdWeek named Headlight the #5 fastest growing agency worldwide in 2022 this week, and the second fastest growing digital agency, recognizing its nearly 800% growth in revenue over the past three years.

"The last few years have been a challenging time for marketers given the turbulence in both the economy and within advertising technology. We've risen to the occasion by staying ahead of the curve on privacy developments and laser focused on bottom-line efficiency for our clients," explains Grant Harbin, Headlight's Chief Executive Officer.

Headlight's growth has been propelled by the addition of brands like Uber, Ro, Calm, and ADT to its client roster over the last two years. The company credits this success to it's development of industry-leading capabilities in performance creative production and advanced measurement solutions. "We came to market with the right toolkit at the right time," says Michael O'Brien, co-founder and Vice President of Growth.

"The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation and finding new opportunities," says Adweek chief executive officer Juliette Morris. "If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

"Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite," adds chief content officer Ann Marinovich. "The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

