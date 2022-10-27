Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.0 million, or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items related to the proposed merger, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.7 million, or $0.55 per share. Net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $3.4 million, or $1.08 per share.

"Third quarter operating results were positively impacted by increases in loans and net interest margin," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler. "Excluding merger related costs, operating profits were as expected. We remain very excited about our partnership with TowneBank. Our integration teams have begun working together and we anticipate closing the merger transaction in the first quarter of 2023."

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans increased $21.6 million, or 8.37%, as compared to December 31, 2021. Deposit balances were $510.0 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $21.6 million from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $15.0 million and make up approximately 34.26% of total deposits. The decrease in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this decrease in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework. Tangible book value continues to be negatively affected by the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases since the beginning of 2022.

Results of Operations

The continued increase in market rates and loan growth led to an 8.74% increase in net interest income through the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year. Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 16.9% through the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income through the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $6.3 million, a decrease of 39.42% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap, gains from the sale of investments, and the sale of other real estate owned that occurred in the first nine months of 2021 and totaled approximately $3.8 million, pre-tax. As expected, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage affiliate's income was decreased by 108.12% or $938 thousand, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Non-interest expense through September 30, 2022 increased 13.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has expended approximately $502 thousand in pre-tax expenses related to the dispute with our former Chairman, including legal, advisory, and compensation paid to former employees through the third quarter of 2022. Also, the Company had non-interest pre-tax expense of $800 thousand during the third quarter related to the proposed merger with TowneBank.

No provision for loan losses were added through the nine months ended September 30, 2022 or during 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.09% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned remained consistent with $1.3 million at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of September 30, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $153 thousand, or 0.06% of total gross loans. This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to Farmers' operations, performance, future strategy and goals. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in the following: economic conditions in Farmers' market area; Farmers' asset quality and ability to manage and assess the creditworthiness of its loan portfolio; deterioration in the housing market and collateral values; Farmers' inability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Farmers' successful management of interest rate risk and changes in interest rates and interest rate policies; Farmers' reliance on its management team, including its ability to attract and retain key personnel; Farmers' ability to successfully manage technology and third-party vendors upon whom it is dependent; competition with other banks and financial institutions; the potential impact on Farmers of changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting policies or standards; demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; and the proposed merger with TowneBank, including its closing on the expected terms and schedule, the costs associated with completing it and integrating the businesses, and business operations until and through its closing. This press release speaks only as of its date, and Farmers disclaims any duty to update the information in it.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









9/30/2022

12/31/2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 11,564

$ 28,536 Available-for-sale securities 232,381

293,923 Non-marketable equity securities 7,620

7,323 Loans held for investment 286,018

264,540 Allowance for loan losses (5,981)

(6,142) Loans held for investment, net 280,037

258,398 Premises and equipment, net 6,127

6,363 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 9,621

9,890 Other real estate owned 147

147 Bank-owned life insurance 11,879

11,662 Other assets 18,406

7,213 Total assets $ 577,782

$ 623,455







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 175,521

$ 188,846 Interest-bearing deposits 334,519

342,779 Total deposits 510,040

531,625 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,300

7,160 Other liabilities 6,027

6,537 Total liabilities 548,867

553,822







Common stock 393

391 Capital surplus 3,894

3,589 Retained earnings 62,863

60,856 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40,872)

2,182 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 26,278

67,018 Noncontrolling interest 2,637

2,615 Total stockholders' equity 28,915

69,633 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 577,782

$ 623,455

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 3,375

$ 3,160

$ 9,391

$ 9,354 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,453

1,213

4,555

3,519 Interest on federal funds sold 68

10

82

19 Other interest income 10

40

25

55 Total interest and dividend income 4,906

4,423

14,053

12,947















Interest expense













Interest on deposits 391

323

1,045

983 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 7

-

25

30 Interest on capital notes 67

68

202

204 Interest on repurchase agreements 32

10

61

31 Total interest expense 497

401

1,333

1,248 Net interest income 4,409

4,022

12,720

11,699 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,409

4,022

12,720

11,699















Noninterest income













Service charges and other fee income 167

116

476

333 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 181

180

543

521 Insurance commissions 1,552

1,501

4,583

4,436 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities 118

112

181

387 Gain on interest rate swap -

-

-

423 Income on bank owned life insurance 84

58

227

207 Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

-

-

3,110 Other income 125

462

311

1,017 Total noninterest income 2,227

2,429

6,321

10,434















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 2,740

2,696

8,131

7,839 Occupancy and equipment 546

467

1,651

1,439 Bank franchise and other taxes 169

151

516

491 Advertising and marketing 100

155

336

357 Data processing 399

393

1,186

1,148 Professional fees 136

172

1,125

544 Merger and acquisition costs 800

-

473

- Other noninterest expense 433

452

1,473

1,277 Total non-interest expense 5,323

4,486

14,891

13,095 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,313

1,965

4,150

9,038 Income tax expense 174

262

489

1,457 Net income 1,139

1,703

3,661

7,581 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 99

96

253

293 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,040

$ 1,607

$ 3,408

$ 7,288

Financial Highlights













September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021











Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)









Basic net income $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 Book value at end of period $ 8.37 $ 12.20 $ 15.93 $ 21.42 $ 21.15 Tangible book value at end of period $ 5.30 $ 9.11 $ 12.82 $ 18.26 $ 17.96 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,142,564 3,143,824 3,136,960 3,127,724 3,126,957 Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Shares outstanding at period end 3,141,327 3,143,824 3,143,824 3,129,010 3,127,048











Selected Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 1.10 % Return on average stockholders' equity 9.59 % 10.01 % 7.75 % 6.92 % 9.44 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 12.34 % 12.69 % 9.20 % 8.08 % 11.09 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 3.09 % 2.98 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 3.22 % Cost of deposits 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 33.56 % 31.51 % 34.47 % 38.88 % 37.66 % Efficiency ratio (4) 80.21 % 78.70 % 75.54 % 76.68 % 69.55 %











Balance Sheet Ratios









Loans to deposits 54.66 % 52.09 % 46.81 % 48.44 % 46.29 % Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.09 % 2.18 % 2.28 % 2.32 % 2.49 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 %











(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.







(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.







(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income









(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.







