CardinalOps Selected as Finalist for Black Unicorn Awards

10th Annual Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards recognize companies deemed to be game-changers in the cybersecurity industry

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps , the AI-powered detection engineering company, has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards. Past winners and finalists of the Cyber Defense Awards include leading cybersecurity innovators such as Armis, Siemplify, Checkmarx, Ermetic, Attivo Networks, Noname Security, XM Cyber, IronNet, JupiterOne, Contrast Security, and Onapsis.

CardinalOps (PRNewswire)

"The Black Unicorn Awards honor the best among rising stars in the industry. We're pleased to receive this recognition for our innovative technology and vision," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps. "Being named a finalist helps validate our team's diligence and hard work in helping organizations understand their current detection posture using MITRE ATT&CK, and drive how they proactively eliminate coverage gaps based on the most likely tactics and techniques (TTPs) they're likely to face."

The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment. The Black Unicorn Awards showcase companies with this kind of game-changing potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name CardinalOps as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , Dino Boukouris of www.momentumcyber.com , and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

Winners of the 2022 Black Unicorn Awards will be announced on October 27, 2022 at CyberDefenseCon 2022 .

About CardinalOps

Most security vendors pitch you on replacing your stack or adding new monitoring tools to it. CardinalOps has a more practical approach. The CardinalOps SaaS platform uses AI and automation to address some of the biggest complexity headaches that organizations have in managing their existing SOC detection solutions and operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK, without requiring you to walk away from the investments you've made in your current stack.

Our SaaS platform continuously eliminates hidden detection coverage gaps you may not even know you have, prioritized according to your business priorities and the APTs and adversary techniques most relevant to your organization. It provides visibility into your current detection posture, with metrics and board-level reporting based on the standard MITRE ATT&CK framework. Setup takes less than an hour because there are no agents to deploy and it easily connects via the native APIs of your SIEM/XDR. What's more, it helps boost your detection engineering team's productivity 10x compared to manual processes. Learn more at cardinalops.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

For Media Inquiries:

Nathaniel Hawthorne for CardinalOps

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

CardinalOps@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CardinalOps