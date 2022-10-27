Bright MLS Partners with RISMedia to Deliver Premier Content to Its 110,000-Plus Subscribers

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia announces a new partnership with Bright MLS, one of the nation's largest multiple listing services serving over 110,000 real estate professionals from Pennsylvania to Virginia, to bring its best-in-class articles to its subscribers' via their workspace dashboard.

The Bright MLS news widget will deliver a daily selection of RISMedia content to its subscribers, including breaking news, industry updates as well as access to RISMedia's Premier premium content channel that features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

"Homeownership is a part of the American dream, and the majority of buyers and sellers need and appreciate the advice of a real estate professional to guide them through the process. As prices and inflation continue to rise and economic conditions are uncertain, agents need to complement their local market expertise with comprehensive and forward-looking news and market insights. We are looking forward to delivering RIS' thoughtful content to our subscribers through this news widget," said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS CMO.

"Information is our currency and our goal is to consistently provide REALTORS® with this extremely valuable currency," said RISMedia founder and CEO, John Featherston. "Our relationship with Bright MLS has been created to better serve the informational needs of their subscribers, enabling these professionals to be better equipped, helping them to succeed and better service their clients. RISMedia is steadfast in our mission to remain the most reliable independent source for real estate news and information and we are proud to have Bright MLS as a new partner."

As part of the partnership, all Bright MLS subscribers have access to all RISMedia educational events. RISMedia also announced that Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant will be penning a monthly column in RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and will be a keynote speaker at the company's annual virtual new year kickoff event, "Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year," taking place on January 5 at 11 a.m.

For more information about RISMedia's premium content channel, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, trends, and educational events.

Media contact:

Beth McGuire

beth@rismedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia