Antengene to Host Research and Development Day on November 15th and 17th, 2022

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematology and oncology, today announced that it will host its R&D Day for the investment community on November 15th (Virtual English Session) and November 17th (Hybrid Mandarin Session in Shanghai) since its inception to review Antengene's R&D strategy and pipeline, the commercial launch of XPOVIO® (selinexor) underway in China and other markets in Asia, and other important company updates.

"We look forward to updating the investment community during Antengene's R&D Day 2022," said Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Over the last year, Antengene has successfully transitioned to an innovative commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company with a robust pipeline of 15 novel, clinical and preclinical programs based on proprietary and validated targets for oncology including mTORC 1/2, ERK 1/2, PD-L1/4-1BB, CD73, ATR, Claudin 18.2 and the potentially first-in-class CD24, plus the company's fully-integrated R&D and manufacturing operations."

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and preclinical assets, of which 10 are global rights assets, and 5 came with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. To date, Antengene has obtained 24 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this document. Except as required by law, Antengene undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this document completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this document, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this document. Any of these intentions may be altered in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

