Southwest Airlines to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who: Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Van de Ven, President

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/





To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.