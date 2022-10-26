Federal Technology Leader Dan Smith Joins Executive Leadership Team at LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

Former VP of Strategic Initiatives at ManTech will help guide company's expansion across the public sector

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions , the leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced the addition of Daniel Smith as the company's President of Federal. With his public sector experience and his passion for delivering innovative cybersecurity, cloud, and analytic solutions, Smith will drive LookingGlass's vision to provide unparalleled threat intelligence that illuminates answers to national and global-scale cyber challenges.

"I truly believe that LookingGlass is one of the best kept secrets in the cybersecurity space, and I look forward to being part of the team powering missions essential to our national security," said Dan Smith, President of Federal at LookingGlass Cyber. "Between the geopolitical issues our nation is facing today, the growing sophistication of cyber attacks, and the interconnected nature of our global society, there is an urgent need in both the public and private sector for mission-relevant, actionable and curated intelligence, which LookingGlass provides, enabling customers to take action and make critical decisions."

Prior to LookingGlass, Smith served as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at ManTech International Corporation. In that role, Smith led and managed enterprise IT, cyber, mission support and advanced analytics capabilities for ManTech's Homeland Security and federal civilian customers. Prior to that, Smith served as Vice President and Division Manager of ManTech's Cybersecurity Solutions Division, responsible for the company's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Task Orders supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and helping improve the cybersecurity posture across the federal government.

"Dan is a proven innovator and leader who has built and nurtured incredible teams that solve critical cybersecurity and IT challenges across modern enterprise environments, and we are fortunate to have him on board," said LookingGlass Cyber CEO, Bryan Ware. "As we grow in both the private and public sectors, Dan will provide exponential value towards our mission to help our customers solve the complex cybersecurity challenges they face on a daily basis."

