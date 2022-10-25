Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

(PRNewsFoto/Stellus Capital Investment Corp) (PRNewswire)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

Conference Call Details

Via Phone: Dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 225613. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 12, 2022 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 46954.

Via Live Webcast: Connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the Stellus Capital Investment Corporation link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414

Chief Financial Officer

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

