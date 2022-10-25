Rainforest Car Wash Opens 5th Location in Mentor, Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its 5th Ohio location, with three more locations coming soon. This latest high-tech wash is located at 7350 Palisades Pkwy, Mentor, OH 44060.

Rainforest Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rainforest Car Wash) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the Rainforest experience to the Mentor community. This is an amazing city, and we are honored to be a part of it." – Anthony Bencivenni, President.

The brand-new location features a sleek and modern design paired with the classic jungle-inspired Rainforest experience. In addition, it includes 20 free vacuums, air pistols, and an exclusive member-only lane.

"With this location, we put a modern twist to our theme. Instead of a rock wall with a waterfall, we have a giant wall with Petey, our mascot, at the very top. The inside of our tunnel is themed with Rainforest designs, animatronics, colorful lights, and more." Says Bencivenni

Customers can join in the grand opening celebrations that started October 17th. For a limited time, customers can enjoy Unlimited car wash membership discounts, $9.99 for the first month of Unlimited washes, and more at the new state-of-the-art location.

About Rainforest Car Wash

Rainforest Car Wash is a family-owned, family-operated car wash chain based out of northeast Ohio. Rainforest's famous annual Haunted Tunnel event around Halloween is extremely popular, and has been featured on national news networks such as CNN and ABC. With multiple locations, an engaging, family-friendly atmosphere, and affordable pricing, Rainforest aims to inspire a sense of adventure, one clean car at a time.

Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash