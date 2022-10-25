GrowPath Brings Leading Case Management Software to Oklahoma Association for Justice Winter Meeting

Firms That Attend OAJ Winter Meeting to Get Close Look at Industry-Leading Software for PI Firms

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firms that attend the 2022 Oklahoma Association for Justice (OAJ) Winter Meeting in Tulsa, OK from November 3-4 will have the chance to learn about case management software tools from GrowPath recently recognized as an emerging favorite by Capterra.

GrowPath, which was founded out of a personal injury firm, has tools designed specifically to help law firms in almost every facet of their work. Their focus for the OAJ Winter Meeting will be Lead Scoring, firm productivity tools, and class-leading marketing analytics.

"Personal injury firms of all sizes can get an enormous competitive advantage with just the three tools we'll be focusing on for OAJ," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Lead Scoring helps firms spot the cases they want most in real time and sign them fast. Our Marketing Analytics help firms maximize their marketing effectiveness and ROI. And GrowPath's productivity tools and trackers mean measurably more work gets done, which leads to a better bottom line.

It's vital to understand that these are just a few of our tools. GrowPath contains dozens of powerful and patented tools designed specifically to help personal injury firms succeed, profit, and grow," added Goffman.

To learn more about GrowPath's offerings – including many standalone tools – attendees can stop by the GrowPath booth and see the software in action for themselves. Interested firms can schedule a demo today.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

