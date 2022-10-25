Drop Unveils New High-Performance Gaming Headset Under $80

Drop + EPOS H3X headset designed in collaboration with premium audio brand EPOS

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its popular line of headsets with expert audio brand EPOS, Drop, a frequent collaborator with leading audiophile brands based on community insights, today announced its newest collaboration product, the Drop + EPOS H3X headset. The Drop + EPOS H3X delivers high performance and style with EPOS' signature audiophile quality for next-level gaming at a market-leading price.

The Drop + EPOS H3X Headset (PRNewswire)

Built with similar design principles as the award-winning* Drop + EPOS PC38X, the Drop + EPOS H3X provides unrivaled comfort, build quality and sonic performance in its price category. Drop carefully designed the Drop + EPOS H3X with user-driven feedback in mind, fine-tuning the headset's sonic details to match the audio clarity, accuracy, and sound reproduction profiles that the Drop community desire. The Drop + EPOS H3X features well-rounded acoustics and bass for a more neutral sound with increased clarity and balance, as well as an improved frequency response, delivering a similar tonality as Drop's community-favorite PC38X in a closed-back form factor. With its high-quality polycarbonate frame, hinged, memory foam earcups, and matching cable that allows users to know when the cord is plugged in fully, the Drop + EPOS H3X is incredibly user-friendly and offers a more comfortable fit for all-day wear and play.

"When we began designing the Drop + EPOS H3X, we were committed to developing a product that offers stellar build quality, superior sound quality, and aesthetics, as well as improves upon the original EPOS H3 headset – all at a consumer-friendly price," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "Our collection of headsets with EPOS is well regarded by our community and beyond, and we're thrilled to introduce the Drop + EPOS H3X, providing users with greater access to high-performance audio products."

Drop + EPOS H3X Features and Specs:

Form factor: Over-ear

Profile: Closed-back

Volume control on ear cup

Flip-to-mute boom microphone

Headset frequency response: 20-20.000 Hz

Microphone frequency response: 100-10,000 Hz

Driver size: 40mm

Weight (without cable): 270g

As part of the Demant Group, EPOS builds on more than 115 years of audio expertise, providing serious gamers and business professionals with unique audio solutions that steep users in immersive experiences and transport them into different realities. The Drop + EPOS H3X is the newest product resulting from Drop and EPOS' ongoing collaboration and expands the brands' collection of fan-favorite audio products.

The Drop + EPOS H3X is available for preorder at $79 starting October 25, with preorder shipments arriving by mid-November.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-epos-h3x-gaming-headset

*The Drop + EPOS PC38X was recognized as the "Best Gaming Headset" in Popular Mechanics' Gadget Awards 2022.

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for gamers and business professionals around the world.

Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio gaming solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling gamers to react faster, communicate better and experience full immersion.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drop