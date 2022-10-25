Dr. Sean Kelishadi to Speak on Mesh and Biologics in Aesthetic Breast Surgery at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2022

Dr. Kelishadi to outline the variety of options for support in aesthetic breast surgery

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSK Plastic Surgery today announced that Dr. Sean Kelishadi, a distinguished board-certified Plastic Surgeon and the founder of SSK Plastic Surgery, will be a keynote speaker at this week's Plastic Surgery The Meeting Conference , the largest international plastic surgery meeting.

Dr. Kelishadi will present at "Let's Talk Support: Mesh and Biologics in Aesthetic Breast Surgery," providing wide-ranging education on the options and approaches available to complicated breast patients. In addition, Dr. Kelishadi will cover techniques to improve patient outcomes through synthetic mesh support.

Within the aesthetic breast surgery field, specifically relating to implants, internal bras and synthetic mesh support have become increasingly popular. During his address, Dr. Kelishadi will explain how mesh support improves pocket control, decreases pressure on soft tissue envelopes, and allows for a more predictable and safe surgical outcome. Implants tend to stress the soft tissue and cause a surgically created stretch of boundaries, leading to malposition (poor cleavage, armpit boobs, bottoming out, etc.). Dr. Kelishadi will share his expert insights on how mesh support alleviates these complications. He will also dissect some of the other benefits of mesh support, such as how mesh allows for greater durability for any implant size and decreases the visibility of scarring.

"I am thrilled to address the medical community as one of the four expert panelists at the largest plastic surgery showcasing. Internal bras and mesh support are trending topics in improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Kelishadi. "As a leader and innovator in plastic surgery, I have published my research in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum on using the Polydioxanone Internal Support Matrix. I look forward to sharing this research and my knowledge with the attendees."

Dr. Kelishadi will speak from BCEC, Ballroom East, Level 3, and on the event Live Stream on Saturday, October 29th, from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. EDT.

About Sean Kelishadi , MD, FACS:

Dr. Sean Kelishadi is a distinguished board-certified Plastic Surgeon and the founder of SSK Plastic Surgery of Newport Beach, CA. Through his cutting-edge innovation and state-of-the-art technology, Dr. Kelishadi is one of the most coveted surgeons nationwide for plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeries. Dr. Kelishadi has been featured in Playboy, Forbes, Yahoo, Real Self, and many more publications. In addition, Dr. Kelishadi was awarded Surgical Makeover of the Year by Beverly Hills Magazine. To learn more, visit sskplasticsurgery.com .

