Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Helps Families Take Care of Thanksgiving with Convenient Heat n' Serve Options, Festive Limited Time Menu Items at a Value

Featuring Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Meals Starting at $14.99 Per Person, Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast, plus New Glitter Globe Spritzer

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® celebrates the return of the holiday season with homestyle classics, new and unexpected flavors and convenient options that allow families to spend more time together. Create new traditions at home with Cracker Barrel's fully prepared Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies available in a variety of flavors. Starting today, those looking to get in the holiday spirit earlier than Thanksgiving can try the new wine-based cocktail, Glitter Globe Spritzer, complemented by a returning favorite, Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast.

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time together with Cracker Barrel's Turkey Heat n' Serve Feast, a complete Thanksgiving meal for 8-10 served with roasted turkey breast and gravy, sides, bread and dessert. (PRNewswire)

"At Cracker Barrel, we understand how important the holidays are for our guests and how much time families spend preparing for gatherings with loved ones," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "With all the challenges families faced this year, they deserve to spend more time with their loved ones and Cracker Barrel has a variety of options to make the holidays more convenient and special. Whether celebrating at home with our Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals or enjoying the warm seasonal touches throughout our dining room, we have options for everyone to get in the holiday spirit."

Full Thanksgiving Meals in Two Easy Steps: Heat n' Serve

Cracker Barrel's convenient Heat n' Serve options provide a complete homestyle Thanksgiving turkey meal for any size gathering, prepared in two hours or less.

Starting at $14.99 per person, the Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast serves 8-10 and includes a full meal bundle of protein, sides, bread and dessert.

For others, the Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner makes the perfect meal for gatherings of 4-6, including the same favorites of the Heat n' Serve Feast like oven-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, choice of side and sweet yeast rolls.

Available for pick up Nov. 19-26 , while supplies last. Guests that pre-order now and schedule pick up on Nov. 21 or 22 receive a free Bonus Card. See crackerbarrel.com for more details.

Returning Seasonal Breakfast Favorites with New, Festive Flavors:

Available all-day for a limited time, starting at $8.99 , the Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast , features warm cinnamon rolls baked inside a pie crust and drizzled with a sweet, cream cheese icing. Served with eggs, bacon or sausage, and fried apples or hashbrown casserole.

Accompany this sweet delight with a new festive beverage inspired by the glitter globes in our retail store, the Glitter Globe Spritzer , features Roscato® Moscato wine and cranberry juice, sprinkled with edible red holiday glitter.

Top off breakfast with the new Cinnamon Roll Latte, featuring freshly brewed espresso with the taste of oven-baked cinnamon roll flavor, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon drizzle and cream cheese icing.

Thanksgiving-Inspired Meals to Satisfy Everyone's Cravings:

Begin your savory Thanksgiving meal with another returning favorite, Blackberry Tea , our refreshing signature iced tea with added sweet blackberry flavor.

Then try a festive twist on a holiday classic with Country Fried Turkey , which includes tender turkey filets, hand-breaded and fried 'til crispy, and topped with creamy, herbed pan gravy, sides and bread.

Complete your meal with new Loaded Mashed Potatoes , creamy homestyle mashed potatoes, loaded with bacon crumbles, Colby cheese and green onions.

Guests who wish to gather around Cracker Barrel's roaring fireplace to create memories with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal, complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more. Enjoy in-store or to-go for only $14.99 on Nov. 24 starting at 11 a.m.

When dining in, guests can also join the online wait list before arriving and use the dine-in mobile pay feature at the table to skip the line and pay right from the table. Plus, Cracker Barrel now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay to make paying easier than ever before. For more information about Cracker Barrel's holiday offerings, visit crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving or check your local store for availability.

Prices and item availability may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as a virtual brand, The Pancake Kitchen and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Get in the holiday cheer with Cracker Barrel's new Glitter Globe Spritzer, prepared with sweet, Roscato Moscato wine and cranberry juice and sprinkled with edible red holiday glitter. (PRNewswire)

A seasonal favorite, Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast includes cinnamon rolls backed in a pie crust and drizzled with cream cheese icing, two eggs, choice of meat, and fried apples or hashbrown casserole. Pair this sweet dish with the new Glitter Globe Spritzer for an even more festive feeling! (PRNewswire)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo (PRNewswire)

