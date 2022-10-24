Kia America announces 2023 Niro EV pricing.

2023 Kia Niro EV MSRP starts from $39,450 1

Second-generation model rated at an EPA-estimated 253 miles of all electric range 2 and quicker charging: can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes 3

Offered in two trim levels, Niro EV Wind and Niro EV Wave, replete with standard collision avoidance and driver assist features and premium in-vehicle technology 4

Arriving at Kia retailers in all 50 states in Fall 20225

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Niro EV, the second-generation crossover designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of electric vehicle consumers. Offered in Niro EV Wind and Niro EV Wave trim levels, the 2023 Niro EV features an MSRP of $39,450.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1295 destination)

Niro EV Wind $39,450 Niro EV Wave $44,450

Inside and out, the Niro EV presents bold design inspired by Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy that infuses inspiration from nature with aerodynamic refinement. The second-generation model retains a compact footprint but is incrementally larger than the vehicle it replaces. Upscale materials inside the Niro EV include seats covered by high-quality bio polyurethane and Tencel™ made from eucalyptus leaves and a headliner composed of reconditioned wallpaper.6 Available panoramic, dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system and an optional eight-speaker harman/kardon® sound system add premium touches to the interior.

Powered by a 64.8 kWh battery and a 150kW (201-hp) motor with DC fast-charging capability as standard, the Niro EV is rated at an EPA-estimated 253 miles of all electric range. When connected to a Level 3 fast charger, the Niro EV can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes, at a maximum charging capability of 85 kW. Available on both Niro EV trim levels, the Preserve Package adds cold-weather readiness with heated rear seats and a heat pump.

Standard driver assist features on all Niro EV models are Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Junction Turning, and Lane Following Assist.7

The 2023 Niro EV is expected to arrive at Kia retailers this month and will be available in all 50 states.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 EPA-estimated range. Your mileage will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

3 Charge time based on Kia Motors Corporation testing with a 150kW (480 volt) SAE CCS1 charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 Quantities limited until vehicle stock improves.

6 Tencel is a trademark of Lenzing AG.

7 When engaged, driver assist features are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around or behind vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

