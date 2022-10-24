Denita Willoughby appointed to the board of Grain Management-Backed Network Wireless Solutions (NWS)

Experienced executive to join the NWS board as it executes growth plan

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Wireless Solutions (NWS or the "Company"), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), today announced the appointment of industry veteran Denita Willoughby to its board of directors.

Denita Willoughby has over 25 years of experience in senior level management and executive experience in the telecommunications, technology, utilities, and financial services industries, bringing business strategy development and operational excellence to Fortune 200 companies. Willoughby will add her expertise to an already remarkable trajectory as the business continues to scale its operations in the US and Canada.

Xavier Williams, CEO of NWS said, "We are privileged to be welcoming Denita to the board and are excited to draw upon her experience, vision, and dedication to excellence as we tackle our growth plans throughout North America. Having a team member with Denita's proven expertise creates even more traction as we move to execute NWS' vision for the future."

In her prior positions at Southern California Gas Company, San Diego Gas & Electric, and AT&T, Willoughby led the development of business strategy and operational efficiencies in supply chain, fleet and facilities' operations, external affairs, the introduction of communication and technology products, and the management of multi-billion-dollar real estate portfolios. She has also led and served on several executive, nominating, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committees and was named one of the most powerful and influential women in California by California Diversity Magazine. Willoughby is currently the CEO of The Willoughby Group, a consulting firm that focuses on business development.

"It's an honor to join NWS' board of directors and contribute to the growth plans to support mission-critical operations across the telecom industry," said Willoughby.

Willoughby joins the board alongside Williams and current members including Michael McKenzie, Managing Director, Grain Management; Nikola Trkulja, Managing Director, Grain Management; Michael Millegan, communications industry veteran; NWS President, John Hamilton; and NWS founder, Jeff White.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service, and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly. For more information visit www.nwswireless.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

