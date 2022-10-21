NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.0 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $4.80 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.58% and an annualized ROE of 14.94% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.89% and an annualized ROE of 16.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.53% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 15.09% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.88% and an annualized ROE of 15.90% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.0 million for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and a reduction of $218,000 for the current quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.  Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation.  Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $490,000 for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Total Assets increased $11.8 million to $429.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $30.5 million, or 14.8% on an annualized basis, to $304.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $13.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022.  Total deposits increased $14.8 million, or 5.8% on an annualized basis to $356.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021.  Stockholder's equity decreased $6.8 million to $42.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021.  This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $10.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.85 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.78% as of September 30, 2022.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "We are having another strong year in 2022.  Our focus on the well-being of our clients and our employees should continue to promote our communities and enhance shareholder value.  We continue to see strong loan demand in this ever-changing interest rate environment."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS








September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2022

2021

2021




(Audited)


Assets





Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$          3,531,435

$           3,595,989

$             3,709,841

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


930,052

12,185,155

14,716,427

Total cash and cash equivalents


4,461,487

15,781,144

18,426,268

Interest-earning time deposits


985,000

2,210,000

2,210,000

Securities available for sale


77,283,002

86,644,434

80,089,033

Securities held to maturity


12,072,056

11,916,667

11,926,106

Loans held for sale


494,900

538,635

1,408,000

Loans, gross


308,763,256

278,265,486

282,486,114

Allowance for loan losses


(4,024,366)

(3,998,392)

(4,013,967)

Loans, net


304,738,890

274,267,094

278,472,147

Accrued interest receivable


1,742,598

1,489,036

1,561,054

Premises and equipment


7,211,971

6,937,418

6,806,146

FHLB Stock


2,101,600

2,426,500

2,426,500

Investment in limited partnerships


1,303,334

1,528,334

1,603,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance


11,554,663

11,331,941

10,265,336

Real estate owned and other repossessed assets


-

-

5,000

Other assets


5,484,511

2,585,660

2,191,937

Total Assets


$     429,434,012

$      417,656,863

$        417,390,861






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Non-interest bearing deposits


$       66,847,065

$        56,435,410

$          59,659,995

Interest bearing deposits


289,856,179

285,513,161

267,089,646

Borrowed funds


28,000,000

23,001,166

37,711,346

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


2,729,801

4,013,574

3,347,304

Total Liabilities


387,433,045

368,963,311

367,808,291

Stockholders' equity


42,000,967

48,693,552

49,582,570

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$     429,434,012

$      417,656,863

$        417,390,861



 Three months ended 


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021


2022

2021









Net interest income








Total interest income


$          4,456,152

$           3,990,602

$             4,381,819


$        12,480,325

$       12,248,544

Total interest expense


509,035

324,499

418,799


1,124,663

1,383,263

Net interest income


3,947,117

3,666,104

3,963,020


11,355,662

10,865,281

Provision for loan losses


-

-

-


-

120,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


3,947,117

3,666,104

3,963,020


11,355,662

10,745,281









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


201,818

186,399

181,654


542,615

488,770

Interchange fees


201,646

202,532

192,486


590,520

578,232

Loan servicing fees


98,371

88,523

40,549


291,297

97,002

Net gain on sale of loans


114,804

189,597

332,411


547,282

1,565,034

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets


-

-

(2,954)


-

(2,954)

Brokerage fees


51,158

57,014

59,658


162,324

191,873

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


74,604

72,984

64,631


222,722

193,894

Other income


80,456

80,077

97,881


248,521

285,294

Total non-interest income


822,857

877,126

966,316


2,605,281

3,397,145









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,510,552

1,334,097

1,408,743


4,254,907

3,729,398

Occupancy


372,801

328,827

262,437


984,095

788,310

Data processing


371,686

360,896

350,898


1,089,502

1,019,939

Deposit insurance premiums


28,500

28,500

25,500


87,500

75,500

Professional fees


117,130

142,591

96,921


340,626

258,682

Advertising and marketing fees


83,237

38,684

64,072


179,008

159,559

Correspondent bank charges


32,669

31,310

27,977


89,721

80,241

Other expense


307,363

368,060

310,187


918,003

932,791

Total non-interest expense


2,823,938

2,632,965

2,546,735


7,943,362

7,044,420









Income before income taxes


1,946,036

1,910,266

2,382,601


6,017,581

7,098,006

Income tax expense


323,085

314,737

443,200


1,017,989

1,337,969

Net income


$          1,622,951

$           1,595,529

$             1,939,401


$          4,999,592

$          5,760,037











 Three months ended 


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2022

2022

2021


2022

2021









Average shares outstanding - basic


1,199,885

1,199,885

1,197,861


1,199,736

1,198,323

Average shares outstanding - diluted


1,199,957

1,200,059

1,198,028


1,199,924

1,200,079

Basic earnings per share


$                    1.35

$                     1.33

$                      1.62


$                    4.17

$                   4.81

Diluted earnings per share


$                    1.35

$                     1.33

$                      1.62


$                    4.17

$                   4.80

Net interest margin


3.88 %

3.66 %

4.06 %


3.77 %

3.78 %

Return on average assets


1.53 %

1.52 %

1.88 %


1.58 %

1.89 %

Return on average equity


15.09 %

14.81 %

15.90 %


14.94 %

16.23 %

Efficiency ratio


59.20 %

57.95 %

51.66 %


56.90 %

49.39 %









Allowance for loan losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$          3,982,194

$           4,004,074

$             3,987,013


$          3,998,392

$          3,851,897

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

15,194

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


-

-

-


-

-

Consumer


21,604

40,072

13,103


79,111

75,191

Gross charge-offs


21,604

40,072

13,103


79,111

90,385

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


661

974

7,503


2,590

10,380

Commercial real estate


108

113

9,086


439

19,281

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial  


40,000

-

250


49,725

990

Consumer


23,007

17,105

23,218


52,331

101,804

Gross recoveries


63,776

18,192

40,057


105,085

132,455

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


(42,172)

21,880

(26,954)


(25,974)

(42,070)

Provision for loan losses


-

-

-


-

120,000

Balance, end of period


$          4,024,366

$           3,982,194

$             4,013,967


$          4,024,366

$          4,013,967









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


-0.06 %

0.03 %

-0.04 %


-0.01 %

-0.02 %



As of 



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

Non-performing assets


2022

2022

2021

Loans:





Non-accrual


$          2,683,491

$           2,248,220

$             2,466,772

Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-

Troubled debt restructured


525,383

475,210

360,771

Total non-performing loans


3,208,874

2,723,430

2,827,543

Real estate owned


-

-

5,000

Other repossessed assets


-

-

-

Total non-performing assets


$          3,208,874

$           2,723,430

$             2,832,543






Non-performing assets to total assets


0.75 %

0.66 %

0.68 %

Non-performing loans to gross loans


1.04 %

0.93 %

1.00 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


125.41 %

146.22 %

141.96 %

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans


1.30 %

1.37 %

1.42 %






Other financial ratios





Tangible common equity


9.78 %

10.17 %

11.88 %

Book value per share


$                 34.85

$                  34.88

$                    41.22

Common shares outstanding


1,205,135

1,205,135

1,202,985






(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized




View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-301655992.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.