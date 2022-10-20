Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Dec. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Jan. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 13, 2023.

