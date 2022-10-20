Multiple Axxess Platforms Awarded ACHC Product Certification

Home Health, Home Care and Hospice Software Solutions All Meet ACHC Standards

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough audit of its home health, home care and hospice software solutions, Axxess has earned ACHC Product Certification. The Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) offers product certification based on a comprehensive evaluation of the product's ability to meet ACHC standards in administration, operations, fiscal management, human resources, provision of care, quality assurance/performance improvement and risk management.

To earn ACHC Product Certification, Axxess participated in a rigorous survey similar to the surveys agencies experience. The survey evaluated Axxess Home Health, Axxess Home Care and Axxess Hospice in their ability to meet software requirements for each ACHC standard.

ACHC Product Certification demonstrates Axxess' compliance with ACHC's accreditation standards and commitment to operational excellence, patient safety and quality care. This certification also adds value for the Axxess clients that work with ACHC.

"By achieving certification of its software, Axxess has demonstrated its commitment to serving home health, home care and hospice providers with high-quality solutions," said Matthew Hughes, ACHC vice president of corporate strategy.

"ACHC Product Certification was designed with two goals: To build vendor understanding of accreditation requirements in the settings their products are designed to serve and to support ACHC accreditation customers by providing a simple way to validate that a given product is in compliance with ACHC Standards."

"We are proud to be recognized with ACHC Product Certification and we will continue to nurture our partnership with ACHC," added Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and industry knowledge we put into our software solutions. Our clients can have confidence that our solutions meet the highest regulatory and quality standards, which will positively impact their care delivery and patients' experience."

About Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC)

Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with over 35 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service, and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.

Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email customerservice@achc.org, call (855) 937-2242 or visit www.achc.org.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

