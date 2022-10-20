LEGENDARY VOCAL GROUP THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER CELEBRATE THEIR GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY WITH THE RELEASE OF "FIFTY," THEIR NEW ALBUM -- OUT TOMORROW -- AND FINAL CROSS-CONTINENTAL TOUR

Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning group revisits its biggest hits with new arrangements

Exclusive GRAMMY® Museum Live Performance and Q&A to take place in Los Angeles on November 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectively 10-time GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal group The Manhattan Transfer celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new studio album, aptly titled Fifty. The set is physically released tomorrow, October 21, via Craft Recordings. The group recently embarked on their final global tour, celebrating their legacy and the new album. The cross-continental run includes a special performance on November 3 in Los Angeles at the GRAMMY® Museum as well as additional stops across the US, Europe, UK, Japan and Australasia, with dates continuing through 2023. An initial list of shows can be found here, with more dates to be announced shortly.

The album's 10-track set finds the best-selling act partnering with Germany's renowned WDR Funkhausorchester Köln (WDR Radio Orchestra Cologne), plus symphony arrangers including GRAMMY® Award winners Jorge Calandreli and Vince Mendoza, as well as vocal arrangers including Amanda Taylor of säje, to revisit their biggest hits from throughout the decades. In addition to new arrangements of "Chanson D'Amour," "Twilight Zone / Twilight Tone" and "The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul," Fifty features two timeless classics: George and Ira Gershwin's "The Man I Love" (recorded for the first time by the group) and The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows," which can be viewed here. Rounding out the album are brand-new liner notes from co-founder Alan Paul, who reflects on The Manhattan Transfer's enduring career and matchless accomplishments.

"After FIFTY years of creating and singing harmony, we would like to celebrate with our upcoming release—aptly named FIFTY—and acknowledge all the joy you have brought us on our musical journey as we begin our 50th Anniversary & Final World Tour. We look forward to seeing you!"

