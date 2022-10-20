KBR Proudly Continued Its Sponsorship of the 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler, Back in Person at the U.S. Pentagon

KBR's Sponsorship Also Extended to Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run Series

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it once again served as co-lead sponsor of the 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler and, for the first time this year, proudly served as the official sponsor of the Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run Series. This year, the signature Army Ten-Miler race returned to in-person running on Sunday, Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C. KBR has been a major sponsor of this event since 2005.

The Army Ten-Miler is the third largest 10-mile race in the world, with a mission to support Army outreach, build morale and promote physical fitness. This year, the race attracted approximately 20,000 runners and hundreds of volunteers. To date, the Army Ten-Miler has generated more than $8 million for the Army's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs.

At the race, KBR's sponsorship provided free shuttle service, hospitality tents, water, pre-packaged meal boxes, and a reunion area where family and friends connect with runners. KBR also sponsored the Hooah Tent Zone where attendees and soldiers mingled after the race. Within the zone, KBR continued its tradition of serving Wisconsin bratwursts and provided a photo booth to document the day.

The Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run Series provides an opportunity for Army personnel and families stationed overseas to participate in the race. KBR's sponsorship covered MWR-hosted Shadow Run events at 22 sites across four continents, with a total of 3,500 runners.

"We were thrilled to be back in person this year at the Army Ten-Miler, continuing our support for America's soldiers and their families," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S. "We're also equally excited to be a part of this year's Shadow Run Series. Whether at the finish line or the frontlines, KBR supports U.S. armed forces around the world. So, we're honored to bring this opportunity to our servicemembers both stateside and overseas."

This year, KBR also donated booth space for the Army Ten-Miler Expo at the D.C. Armory to Wear Blue: Run to Remember, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to honor the service and sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance. On Oct. 7 and 8, all Army Ten-Miler runners picked up race packets at the Expo where they had an opportunity to learn more about Wear Blue: Run to Remember.

KBR has provided mission-critical military solutions since WWII. The company helps ensure troop readiness and delivers the systems and technologies that enable the U.S. Army to maintain its competitive advantage in conflict and in peacetime. Known for pioneering leading-edge solutions, KBR lends its domain expertise to the U.S. military, NASA, foreign allies and commercial customers.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

