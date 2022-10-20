Genpact Named to Forbes World's Best Employers 2022 List for second year in a row

Recognition underscores Genpact's continued commitment to foster a culture of learning and innovation, and a sense of shared purpose

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "World's Best Employers 2022" by Forbes, and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2022 list based on independent surveys applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees, in over 57 countries around the world. For a thorough evaluation, participants were asked to rate employers on various topics and categories including image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and benefits.

"With the accelerated pace of change we're seeing in the world, the way we work continues to evolve. But what remains a key differentiator for businesses and leaders, is having a laser-sharp focus and real-time pulse on their people," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "This recognition underscores our purpose, the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people, and our commitment to driving meaningful experiences and impact for our employees."

This is Genpact's latest recognition as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 list, World's Most Ethical Companies 2022 by Ethisphere Institute, Best Places to Work in India 2022 by AmbitionBox, Frost & Sullivan and TERI Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2022, Bloomberg's 2022 Gender equality index, Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List and Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 list.

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

