First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $51.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.57 compared to $1.64 for the same period in 2021.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.35% while return on average tangible common equity was 22.29%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.28% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.68%(1) in the second quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2022 highlights include:

Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter (2)

Net interest margin of 3.93%, or 3.98% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) , exceeded expectations

Noninterest income of $42.5 million , or $43.4 million as adjusted(1)

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

Noninterest expenses of $125.1 million , or $106.1 million as adjusted (1)

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $141.1 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.3 million

Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "We are very excited about our third quarter performance. Adjusted earnings per share increased approximately 9% from the second quarter due to record revenue, which was driven by an 18% increase in net interest income. Recent rate increases continued to positively impact our asset sensitive balance sheet as our net interest margin accelerated by 53 basis points."

Mr. Brown continued, "Credit trends remained stable across the portfolio with slight reductions in non-performing loan and net charge off ratios. Even with these improvements, our loan loss reserve grew modestly to account for loan growth and the intermediate economic outlook."

Mr. Brown commented on loan growth, "We were very pleased with loan growth in the third quarter. Loan balances increased by $377 million or 15.9% on an annualized basis, which was driven by increases in C&I, Consumer and Residential Mortgage. Given our expectations for the economy in the near-term and moderating loan pipelines, we expect loan growth to ease in the coming months."

Mr. Brown continued, "Non-interest income was once again negatively impacted by rising rates and changes made to our overdraft program. We also experienced an expected decline in foreign exchange income from a record second quarter and mortgage activity suffered from softening demand. While we expect headwinds in the fourth quarter, we anticipate that fee income will increase modestly to close the year."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Our third quarter performance was strong and we are optimistic we can sustain this momentum over the remainder of 2022 and into the new year. Our balance sheet is well positioned for rising rates. In addition, with a loan to deposit ratio under 80%, strong liquidity and positive credit trends, we believe we are well situated to manage a potential economic downturn."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $16.6 billion in assets, $9.8 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company operated 134 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 148,526

$ 158,215 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 1.59

$ 1.65 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 1.57

$ 1.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69

$ 0.69



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.16 %

1.49 %

1.22 %

1.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

8.31 %

10.53 %

9.29 %

9.34 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 22.29 %

20.68 %

14.93 %

15.11 %

19.03 %

19.14 %

16.87 %



























Net interest margin 3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.19 %

3.28 %

3.49 %

3.30 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.23 %

3.32 %

3.53 %

3.34 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

14.01 %

12.00 %

14.01 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

8.21 %

5.79 %

8.21 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 7.21 %

8.09 %

8.85 %

9.91 %

10.76 %

7.21 %

10.76 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

14.14 %

13.15 %

14.09 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

8.35 %

6.85 %

8.32 %



























Book value per share $ 21.03

$ 21.90

$ 22.63

$ 23.99

$ 23.85

$ 21.03

$ 23.85 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 9.48

$ 10.27

$ 10.97

$ 12.26

$ 13.09

$ 9.48

$ 13.09



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 %

10.85 %

11.55 %

10.82 %

11.55 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.92 %

11.17 %

11.92 % Total capital ratio (3) 13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 %

14.11 %

14.97 %

13.73 %

14.97 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

9.05 %

8.88 %

9.05 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 9,597,197

$ 9,367,820

$ 9,266,774

$ 9,283,227

$ 9,502,750

$ 9,411,807

$ 9,760,545 Investment securities 4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,142,157

4,035,639 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

32,400

295,174

41,582 Total earning assets $ 13,917,815

$ 13,780,243

$ 13,848,596

$ 13,793,644

$ 13,724,403

$ 13,849,138

$ 13,837,766 Total assets $ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,253,031

$ 16,084,472 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,176,242

$ 4,224,842

$ 4,160,175

$ 4,191,457

$ 3,981,404

$ 4,187,145

$ 3,942,210 Interest-bearing deposits 8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,375,581

8,642,339 Total deposits $ 12,371,023

$ 12,537,718

$ 12,783,975

$ 12,885,249

$ 12,667,353

$ 12,562,726

$ 12,584,549 Borrowings $ 1,406,718

$ 1,079,596

$ 721,695

$ 396,743

$ 562,964

$ 1,071,845

$ 731,634 Shareholders' equity $ 2,089,179

$ 2,099,670

$ 2,225,495

$ 2,241,820

$ 2,261,293

$ 2,137,615

$ 2,265,868



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.59 %

1.27 %

1.59 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 339.95 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

225.73 %

339.95 %

225.73 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 261.11 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

192.35 %

261.11 %

192.35 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.49 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

0.49 %

0.83 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.70 %

0.37 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.49 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

0.49 %

0.83 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.29 %

0.49 % Classified assets to total assets 0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

1.04 %

0.69 %

1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.24 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in

this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard

practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by

allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) September 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,170

$ 96,428

26.7 %

$ 306,443

$ 292,853

4.6 % Investment securities





















Taxable 26,331

20,088

31.1 %

72,066

58,219

23.8 % Tax-exempt 5,014

4,282

17.1 %

14,361

14,196

1.2 % Total investment securities interest 31,345

24,370

28.6 %

86,427

72,415

19.3 % Other earning assets 1,597

23

N/M

2,222

76

N/M Total interest income 155,112

120,821

28.4 %

395,092

365,344

8.1 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 6,386

3,320

92.3 %

11,972

11,346

5.5 % Short-term borrowings 6,158

68

N/M

8,041

188

N/M Long-term borrowings 4,676

4,023

16.2 %

13,832

12,498

10.7 % Total interest expense 17,220

7,411

132.4 %

33,845

24,032

40.8 % Net interest income 137,892

113,410

21.6 %

361,247

341,312

5.8 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 7,898

(8,193)

(196.4) %

(1,958)

(9,499)

(79.4) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 386

(1,951)

(119.8) %

3,641

(896)

(506.4) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 129,608

123,554

4.9 %

359,564

351,707

2.2 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,279

8,548

(26.5) %

21,656

23,231

(6.8) % Trust and wealth management fees 5,487

5,896

(6.9) %

17,858

17,742

0.7 % Bankcard income 3,484

3,838

(9.2) %

10,644

10,698

(0.5) % Client derivative fees 1,447

2,273

(36.3) %

3,619

5,624

(35.7) % Foreign exchange income 11,752

9,191

27.9 %

35,373

31,985

10.6 % Leasing business income 7,127

0

100.0 %

20,450

0

100.0 % Net gains from sales of loans 3,729

8,586

(56.6) %

12,842

26,529

(51.6) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (179)

(314)

(43.0) %

(176)

(745)

(76.4) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (701)

108

N/M

(1,954)

381

N/M Other 4,109

4,411

(6.8) %

13,294

10,401

27.8 % Total noninterest income 42,534

42,537

0.0 %

133,606

125,846

6.2 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 66,808

61,717

8.2 %

195,747

183,754

6.5 % Net occupancy 5,669

5,571

1.8 %

16,774

16,810

(0.2) % Furniture and equipment 3,222

3,318

(2.9) %

9,990

10,658

(6.3) % Data processing 8,497

7,951

6.9 %

25,095

23,102

8.6 % Marketing 2,523

2,435

3.6 %

6,546

5,831

12.3 % Communication 657

669

(1.8) %

1,993

2,253

(11.5) % Professional services 2,346

2,199

6.7 %

6,719

5,678

18.3 % State intangible tax 1,090

1,202

(9.3) %

3,311

3,605

(8.2) % FDIC assessments 1,885

1,466

28.6 %

5,021

4,177

20.2 % Intangible amortization 2,783

2,479

12.3 %

8,612

7,438

15.8 % Leasing business expense 5,746

0

100.0 %

14,302

0

100.0 % Other 23,842

10,051

137.2 %

36,797

27,901

31.9 % Total noninterest expenses 125,068

99,058

26.3 %

330,907

291,207

13.6 % Income before income taxes 47,074

67,033

(29.8) %

162,263

186,346

(12.9) % Income tax expense (benefit) (8,631)

7,021

(222.9) %

13,737

28,131

(51.2) % Net income $ 55,705

$ 60,012

(7.2) %

$ 148,526

$ 158,215

(6.1) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.64





$ 1.59

$ 1.65



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.63





$ 1.57

$ 1.64



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.69

$ 0.69



























Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.49 %





1.22 %

1.32 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.58 %

10.53 %





9.29 %

9.34 %



























Interest income $ 155,112

$ 120,821

28.4 %

$ 395,092

$ 365,344

8.1 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,712

1,434

19.4 %

4,804

4,705

2.1 % Interest income - tax equivalent 156,824

122,255

28.3 %

399,896

370,049

8.1 % Interest expense 17,220

7,411

132.4 %

33,845

24,032

40.8 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 139,604

$ 114,844

21.6 %

$ 366,051

$ 346,017

5.8 %























Net interest margin 3.93 %

3.28 %





3.49 %

3.30 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.98 %

3.32 %





3.53 %

3.34 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,072

2,026



















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2022

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,170

$ 97,091

$ 87,182

$ 306,443

25.8 % Investment securities

















Taxable 26,331

23,639

22,096

72,066

11.4 % Tax-exempt 5,014

4,916

4,431

14,361

2.0 % Total investment securities interest 31,345

28,555

26,527

86,427

9.8 % Other earning assets 1,597

505

120

2,222

216.2 % Total interest income 155,112

126,151

113,829

395,092

23.0 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 6,386

2,963

2,623

11,972

115.5 % Short-term borrowings 6,158

1,566

317

8,041

293.2 % Long-term borrowings 4,676

4,612

4,544

13,832

1.4 % Total interest expense 17,220

9,141

7,484

33,845

88.4 % Net interest income 137,892

117,010

106,345

361,247

17.8 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

(1,958)

(285.1) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 386

3,481

(226)

3,641

(88.9) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 129,608

117,796

112,160

359,564

10.0 %



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,279

7,648

7,729

21,656

(17.9) % Trust and wealth management fees 5,487

6,311

6,060

17,858

(13.1) % Bankcard income 3,484

3,823

3,337

10,644

(8.9) % Client derivative fees 1,447

1,369

803

3,619

5.7 % Foreign exchange income 11,752

13,470

10,151

35,373

(12.8) % Leasing business income 7,127

7,247

6,076

20,450

(1.7) % Net gains from sales of loans 3,729

5,241

3,872

12,842

(28.8) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (179)

0

3

(176)

(100.0) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (701)

(1,054)

(199)

(1,954)

(33.5) % Other 4,109

5,723

3,462

13,294

(28.2) % Total noninterest income 42,534

49,778

41,294

133,606

(14.6) %



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 66,808

64,992

63,947

195,747

2.8 % Net occupancy 5,669

5,359

5,746

16,774

5.8 % Furniture and equipment 3,222

3,201

3,567

9,990

0.7 % Data processing 8,497

8,334

8,264

25,095

2.0 % Marketing 2,523

2,323

1,700

6,546

8.6 % Communication 657

670

666

1,993

(1.9) % Professional services 2,346

2,214

2,159

6,719

6.0 % State intangible tax 1,090

1,090

1,131

3,311

0.0 % FDIC assessments 1,885

1,677

1,459

5,021

12.4 % Intangible amortization 2,783

2,915

2,914

8,612

(4.5) % Leasing business expense 5,746

4,687

3,869

14,302

22.6 % Other 23,842

5,572

7,383

36,797

327.9 % Total noninterest expenses 125,068

103,034

102,805

330,907

21.4 % Income before income taxes 47,074

64,540

50,649

162,263

(27.1) % Income tax expense (benefit) (8,631)

13,020

9,348

13,737

(166.3) % Net income $ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 148,526

8.1 %



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 1.59



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 1.57



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69























Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.22 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

9.29 %























Interest income $ 155,112

$ 126,151

$ 113,829

$ 395,092

23.0 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,712

1,625

1,467

4,804

5.4 % Interest income - tax equivalent 156,824

127,776

115,296

399,896

22.7 % Interest expense 17,220

9,141

7,484

33,845

88.4 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 139,604

$ 118,635

$ 107,812

$ 366,051

17.7 %



















Net interest margin 3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.49 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.53 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,072

2,096

2,050 (2)





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.



















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2021

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 92,682

$ 96,428

$ 97,494

$ 98,931

$ 385,535 Investment securities

















Taxable 20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212 Tax-exempt 4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323 Total investment securities interest 25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535 Other earning assets 71

23

25

28

147 Total interest income 117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217



















Interest expense

















Deposits 3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435 Short-term borrowings 10

68

53

67

198 Long-term borrowings 3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466 Total interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income 110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024) Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876 Trust and wealth management fees 6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780 Bankcard income 3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300 Client derivative fees 2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927 Foreign exchange income 12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793 Leasing business income 0

0

0

0

0 Net gains from sales of loans 6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321

108

161

112

702 Other 5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866 Total noninterest income 45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924 Net occupancy 5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142 Furniture and equipment 3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819 Data processing 8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363 Marketing 2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983 Communication 677

669

746

838

2,930 Professional services 5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676 State intangible tax 651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256 FDIC assessments 1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630 Intangible amortization 2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839 Leasing business expense 0

0

0

0

0 Other 17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250 Total noninterest expenses 109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812 Income before income taxes 54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773 Net income $ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 205,160



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 2.16 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.08 %



















Interest income $ 117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091 Interest income - tax equivalent 119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308 Interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209



















Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.27 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.31 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 195,553

$ 217,481

$ 214,571

$ 220,031

$ 209,748

(10.1) %

(6.8) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 338,978

270,042

243,004

214,811

29,799

25.5 %

1,037.5 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,531,353

3,843,580

3,957,882

4,207,846

4,114,094

(8.1) %

(14.2) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 85,823

88,057

92,597

98,420

103,886

(2.5) %

(17.4) % Other investments 138,767

132,151

114,563

102,971

97,831

5.0 %

41.8 % Loans held for sale 10,684

22,044

12,670

29,482

33,835

(51.5) %

(68.4) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,139,219

2,927,175

2,800,209

2,720,028

2,602,848

7.2 %

20.6 % Lease financing 176,072

146,639

125,867

109,624

67,855

20.1 %

159.5 % Construction real estate 489,446

449,734

479,744

455,894

477,004

8.8 %

2.6 % Commercial real estate 3,976,345

4,007,037

4,031,484

4,226,614

4,438,374

(0.8) %

(10.4) % Residential real estate 1,024,596

965,387

913,838

896,069

922,492

6.1 %

11.1 % Home equity 737,318

725,700

707,973

708,399

709,050

1.6 %

4.0 % Installment 202,267

146,680

132,197

119,454

96,077

37.9 %

110.5 % Credit card 52,173

52,065

50,305

52,217

47,231

0.2 %

10.5 % Total loans 9,797,436

9,420,417

9,241,617

9,288,299

9,360,931

4.0 %

4.7 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (124,096)

(117,885)

(124,130)

(131,992)

(148,903)

5.3 %

(16.7) % Net loans 9,673,340

9,302,532

9,117,487

9,156,307

9,212,028

4.0 %

5.0 % Premises and equipment 189,067

191,099

190,975

193,040

192,580

(1.1) %

(1.8) % Operating leases 84,851

82,659

61,927

60,811

0

2.7 %

100.0 % Goodwill 998,422

999,959

999,959

1,000,749

937,771

(0.2) %

6.5 % Other intangibles 96,528

99,019

101,673

104,367

71,663

(2.5) %

34.7 % Accrued interest and other assets 1,280,427

995,091

901,842

940,306

953,358

28.7 %

34.3 % Total Assets $ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

2.3 %

4.2 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,980,465

$ 3,096,365

$ 3,246,646

$ 3,198,745

$ 2,916,860

(3.7) %

2.2 % Savings 3,980,020

4,029,717

4,188,867

4,157,374

4,223,905

(1.2) %

(5.8) % Time 1,242,412

1,026,918

1,121,966

1,330,263

1,517,419

21.0 %

(18.1) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,202,897

8,153,000

8,557,479

8,686,382

8,658,184

0.6 %

(5.3) % Noninterest-bearing 4,137,038

4,124,111

4,261,429

4,185,572

4,019,197

0.3 %

2.9 % Total deposits 12,339,935

12,277,111

12,818,908

12,871,954

12,677,381

0.5 %

(2.7) % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 3,535

0

0

51,203

81,850

100.0 %

(95.7) % FHLB short-term borrowings 972,600

896,000

185,000

225,000

107,000

8.5 %

809.0 % Other 184,912

152,226

57,247

20,000

0

21.5 %

100.0 % Total short-term borrowings 1,161,047

1,048,226

242,247

296,203

188,850

10.8 %

514.8 % Long-term debt 355,116

358,578

379,840

409,832

313,230

(1.0) %

13.4 % Total borrowed funds 1,516,163

1,406,804

622,087

706,035

502,080

7.8 %

202.0 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 773,563

491,129

430,710

492,210

540,962

57.5 %

43.0 % Total Liabilities 14,629,661

14,175,044

13,871,705

14,070,199

13,720,423

3.2 %

6.6 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,631,696

1,637,237

1,634,903

1,640,358

1,637,065

(0.3) %

(0.3) % Retained earnings 920,943

887,006

857,178

837,473

812,082

3.8 %

13.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (354,570)

(243,328)

(142,477)

(433)

14,230

45.7 %

N/M Treasury stock, at cost (203,937)

(212,245)

(212,159)

(218,456)

(227,207)

(3.9) %

(10.2) % Total Shareholders' Equity 1,994,132

2,068,670

2,137,445

2,258,942

2,236,170

(3.6) %

(10.8) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

2.3 %

4.2 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 228,068

$ 248,463

$ 241,271

$ 253,091

$ 245,212

$ 239,219

$ 238,531 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 317,146

294,136

273,763

166,904

32,400

295,174

41,582 Investment securities 4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,142,157

4,035,639 Loans held for sale 12,283

15,446

15,589

24,491

28,365

14,427

28,796 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,040,547

2,884,373

2,736,613

2,552,686

2,634,306

2,888,291

2,870,954 Lease financing 158,667

134,334

115,703

67,537

67,159

136,392

67,918 Construction real estate 469,489

460,609

474,278

460,588

567,091

468,108

614,737 Commercial real estate 3,969,935

4,025,493

4,139,072

4,391,328

4,413,003

4,044,214

4,375,280 Residential real estate 998,476

936,165

903,567

917,399

937,969

946,417

952,939 Home equity 728,791

716,219

703,714

709,954

710,794

716,333

714,723 Installment 164,063

140,145

125,579

106,188

93,937

143,403

86,740 Credit card 54,946

55,036

52,659

53,056

50,126

54,222

48,458 Total loans 9,584,914

9,352,374

9,251,185

9,258,736

9,474,385

9,397,380

9,731,749 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (119,000)

(123,950)

(129,601)

(144,756)

(157,727)

(124,145)

(168,449) Net loans 9,465,914

9,228,424

9,121,584

9,113,980

9,316,658

9,273,235

9,563,300 Premises and equipment 190,738

191,895

192,832

192,941

193,775

191,814

200,273 Operating leases 83,970

73,862

61,297

659

0

73,126

0 Goodwill 999,690

999,958

1,000,238

938,453

937,771

999,960

937,771 Other intangibles 97,781

100,354

103,033

71,006

72,529

100,370

74,335 Accrued interest and other assets 986,927

915,153

867,253

931,379

979,845

923,549

964,245 Total Assets $ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,253,031

$ 16,084,472



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,105,547

$ 3,180,846

$ 3,246,919

$ 3,069,416

$ 2,960,388

$ 3,177,253

$ 2,961,043 Savings 4,036,565

4,076,380

4,145,615

4,195,504

4,150,610

4,085,787

4,021,895 Time 1,052,669

1,055,650

1,231,266

1,428,872

1,574,951

1,112,541

1,659,401 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,375,581

8,642,339 Noninterest-bearing 4,176,242

4,224,842

4,160,175

4,191,457

3,981,404

4,187,145

3,942,210 Total deposits 12,371,023

12,537,718

12,783,975

12,885,249

12,667,353

12,562,726

12,584,549 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 32,637

24,229

45,358

79,382

186,401

34,028

188,461 FHLB short-term borrowings 892,786

586,846

257,800

2,445

63,463

581,470

57,163 Other 131,237

109,353

33,297

654

0

91,654

0 Total short-term borrowings 1,056,660

720,428

336,455

82,481

249,864

707,152

245,624 Long-term debt 350,058

359,168

385,240

314,262

313,100

364,693

486,010 Total borrowed funds 1,406,718

1,079,596

721,695

396,743

562,964

1,071,845

731,634 Accrued interest and other liabilities 519,069

468,994

453,754

512,605

504,198

480,845

502,421 Total Liabilities 14,296,810

14,086,308

13,959,424

13,794,597

13,734,515

14,115,416

13,818,604



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,631,078

1,635,990

1,638,321

1,637,828

1,635,833

1,635,103

1,635,552 Retained earnings 899,524

866,910

841,652

822,500

783,760

869,574

755,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236,566)

(190,949)

(38,448)

8,542

36,917

(156,047)

34,981 Treasury stock, at cost (204,857)

(212,281)

(216,030)

(227,050)

(195,217)

(211,015)

(159,731) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,089,179

2,099,670

2,225,495

2,241,820

2,261,293

2,137,615

2,265,868 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,253,031

$ 16,084,472































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 4,003,472

$ 31,345

3.11 %

$ 4,118,287

$ 28,555

2.78 %

$ 4,189,253

$ 24,370

2.31 %

$ 4,142,157

2.79 %

$ 4,035,639

2.40 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

317,146

1,597

2.00 %

294,136

505

0.69 %

32,400

23

0.28 %

295,174

1.01 %

41,582

0.24 % Gross loans (1)

9,597,197

122,170

5.05 %

9,367,820

97,091

4.16 %

9,502,750

96,428

4.03 %

9,411,807

4.35 %

9,760,545

4.01 % Total earning assets

13,917,815

155,112

4.42 %

13,780,243

126,151

3.67 %

13,724,403

120,821

3.49 %

13,849,138

3.81 %

13,837,766

3.53 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(119,000)









(123,950)









(157,727)









(124,145)





(168,449)



Cash and due from banks

228,068









248,463









245,212









239,219





238,531



Accrued interest and other assets

2,359,106









2,281,222









2,183,920









2,288,819





2,176,624



Total assets

$ 16,385,989









$ 16,185,978









$ 15,995,808









$ 16,253,031





$ 16,084,472

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,105,547

$ 2,404

0.31 %

$ 3,180,846

$ 842

0.11 %

$ 2,960,388

$ 446

0.06 %

$ 3,177,253

0.16 %

$ 2,961,043

0.07 % Savings

4,036,565

2,199

0.22 %

4,076,380

1,003

0.10 %

4,150,610

938

0.09 %

4,085,787

0.13 %

4,021,895

0.11 % Time

1,052,669

1,783

0.67 %

1,055,650

1,118

0.42 %

1,574,951

1,936

0.49 %

1,112,541

0.50 %

1,659,401

0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,194,781

6,386

0.31 %

8,312,876

2,963

0.14 %

8,685,949

3,320

0.15 %

8,375,581

0.19 %

8,642,339

0.18 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

1,056,660

6,158

2.31 %

720,428

1,566

0.87 %

249,864

68

0.11 %

707,152

1.52 %

245,624

0.10 % Long-term debt

350,058

4,676

5.30 %

359,168

4,612

5.15 %

313,100

4,023

5.10 %

364,693

5.07 %

486,010

3.44 % Total borrowed funds

1,406,718

10,834

3.06 %

1,079,596

6,178

2.30 %

562,964

4,091

2.88 %

1,071,845

2.73 %

731,634

2.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,601,499

17,220

0.71 %

9,392,472

9,141

0.39 %

9,248,913

7,411

0.32 %

9,447,426

0.48 %

9,373,973

0.34 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,176,242









4,224,842









3,981,404









4,187,145





3,942,210



Other liabilities

519,069









468,994









504,198









480,845





502,421



Shareholders' equity

2,089,179









2,099,670









2,261,293









2,137,615





2,265,868



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,385,989









$ 16,185,978









$ 15,995,808









$ 16,253,031





$ 16,084,472

























































Net interest income

$ 137,892









$ 117,010









$ 113,410









$ 361,247





$ 341,312



Net interest spread









3.71 %









3.28 %









3.17 %





3.33 %





3.19 % Net interest margin









3.93 %









3.41 %









3.28 %





3.49 %





3.30 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.05 %









0.04 %









0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









3.98 %









3.45 %









3.32 %





3.53 %





3.34 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 3,338

$ (548)

$ 2,790

$ 8,430

$ (1,455)

$ 6,975

$ 11,789

$ 2,223

$ 14,012 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

960

132

1,092

140

1,434

1,574

237

1,909

2,146 Gross loans (2)

20,863

4,216

25,079

24,540

1,202

25,742

24,945

(11,355)

13,590 Total earning assets

25,161

3,800

28,961

33,110

1,181

34,291

36,971

(7,223)

29,748





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,445

$ (22)

$ 3,423

$ 3,449

$ (383)

$ 3,066

$ 1,007

$ (381)

$ 626 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

2,587

2,005

4,592

1,388

4,702

6,090

2,605

5,248

7,853 Long-term debt

134

(70)

64

159

494

653

5,935

(4,601)

1,334 Total borrowed funds

2,721

1,935

4,656

1,547

5,196

6,743

8,540

647

9,187 Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,166

1,913

8,079

4,996

4,813

9,809

9,547

266

9,813 Net interest income (1)

$ 18,995

$ 1,887

$ 20,882

$ 28,114

$ (3,632)

$ 24,482

$ 27,424

$ (7,489)

$ 19,935









































(1) Not tax equivalent. (2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Nine months ended

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 131,992

$ 175,679 Purchase accounting ACL for PCD 0

0

0

17

0

0

0 Provision for credit losses 7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

(9,525)

(8,193)

(1,958)

(9,499) Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 1,947

773

2,845

1,364

2,617

5,565

14,256 Lease financing 13

8

131

0

0

152

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

1,496

0

0

2 Commercial real estate 3

3,419

0

9,150

1,030

3,422

4,321 Residential real estate 119

4

22

6

74

145

121 Home equity 45

22

21

22

200

88

1,051 Installment 294

361

177

184

37

832

150 Credit card 237

212

246

149

230

695

631 Total gross charge-offs 2,658

4,799

3,442

12,371

4,188

10,899

20,532 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 90

177

379

201

869

646

1,411 Lease financing 13

3

33

0

0

49

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

3 Commercial real estate 561

2,194

222

4,292

223

2,977

493 Residential real estate 35

34

90

74

56

159

154 Home equity 185

360

265

303

426

810

920 Installment 29

47

21

27

53

97

124 Credit card 58

6

159

71

67

223

150 Total recoveries 971

2,821

1,169

4,968

1,694

4,961

3,255 Total net charge-offs 1,687

1,978

2,273

7,403

2,494

5,938

17,277 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 124,096

$ 148,903



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.24 %

0.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.60 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.01 %

0.34 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.10 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

1.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate (0.06) %

0.12 %

(0.02) %

0.44 %

0.07 %

0.01 %

0.12 % Residential real estate 0.03 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.03) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Home equity (0.08) %

(0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.16) %

(0.13) %

(0.13) %

0.02 % Installment 0.64 %

0.90 %

0.50 %

0.59 %

(0.07) %

0.69 %

0.04 % Credit card 1.29 %

1.50 %

0.67 %

0.58 %

1.29 %

1.16 %

1.33 % Total net charge-offs 0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.24 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 8,719

$ 11,675

$ 14,390

$ 17,362

$ 15,160

$ 8,719

$ 15,160 Lease financing 376

217

249

203

0

376

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 13,435

14,650

19,843

19,512

38,564

13,435

38,564 Residential real estate 10,250

8,879

7,432

8,305

9,416

10,250

9,416 Home equity 3,445

3,331

3,377

2,922

2,735

3,445

2,735 Installment 279

170

163

88

91

279

91 Nonaccrual loans 36,504

38,922

45,454

48,392

65,966

36,504

65,966 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 11,022

11,225

8,055

11,616

11,448

11,022

11,448 Total nonperforming loans 47,526

50,147

53,509

60,008

77,414

47,526

77,414 Other real estate owned (OREO) 22

22

72

98

340

22

340 Total nonperforming assets 47,548

50,169

53,581

60,106

77,754

47,548

77,754 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 137

142

180

137

104

137

104 Total underperforming assets $ 47,685

$ 50,311

$ 53,761

$ 60,243

$ 77,858

$ 47,685

$ 77,858 Total classified assets $ 115,131

$ 119,769

$ 106,839

$ 104,815

$ 165,462

$ 115,131

$ 165,462



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 339.95 %

302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

225.73 %

339.95 %

225.73 % Nonperforming loans 261.11 %

235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

192.35 %

261.11 %

192.35 % Total ending loans 1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.59 %

1.27 %

1.59 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.49 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

0.49 %

0.83 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.70 %

0.37 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.49 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

0.49 %

0.83 % Total assets 0.29 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.29 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.71 % Total assets 0.22 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.42 % Classified assets to total assets 0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

1.04 %

0.69 %

1.04 %





























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $12.8 million, $9.5 million, $16.2 million, $16.0 million, and 20.3 million, as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 23.75

$ 23.03

$ 26.73

$ 25.79

$ 24.06

$ 26.73

$ 26.40 Low $ 19.02

$ 19.09

$ 22.92

$ 22.89

$ 21.48

$ 19.02

$ 17.62 Close $ 21.08

$ 19.40

$ 23.05

$ 24.38

$ 23.41

$ 21.08

$ 23.41



























Average shares outstanding - basic 93,582,250

93,555,131

93,383,932

92,903,900

94,289,097

93,507,831

95,752,759 Average shares outstanding - diluted 94,793,766

94,449,817

94,263,925

93,761,909

95,143,930

94,504,453

96,617,600 Ending shares outstanding 94,833,964

94,448,792

94,451,496

94,149,240

93,742,797

94,833,964

93,742,797



























Total shareholders' equity $ 1,994,132

$ 2,068,670

$ 2,137,445

$ 2,258,942

$ 2,236,170

$ 1,994,132

$ 2,236,170



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,348,413

$ 1,307,259

$ 1,272,115

$ 1,262,789

$ 1,316,059

$ 1,348,413

$ 1,316,059 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 %

10.85 %

11.55 %

10.82 %

11.55 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,392,565

$ 1,351,287

$ 1,316,020

$ 1,306,571

$ 1,359,297

$ 1,392,565

$ 1,359,297 Tier 1 ratio 11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.92 %

11.17 %

11.92 % Total capital $ 1,711,741

$ 1,670,367

$ 1,635,003

$ 1,642,549

$ 1,706,513

$ 1,711,741

$ 1,706,513 Total capital ratio 13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 %

14.11 %

14.97 %

13.73 %

14.97 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 402,662

$ 412,167

$ 405,931

$ 420,118

$ 509,579

$ 402,662

$ 509,579 Total risk-weighted assets $ 12,467,422

$ 11,982,860

$ 11,705,447

$ 11,642,201

$ 11,399,375

$ 12,467,422

$ 11,399,375 Leverage ratio 8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

9.05 %

8.88 %

9.05 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

14.01 %

12.00 %

14.01 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

8.21 %

5.79 %

8.21 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

14.14 %

13.15 %

14.09 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

8.35 %

6.85 %

8.32 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

2,484,295

0

4,633,355 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 23.04

N/A

$ 23.33 Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 57,231

N/A

$ 108,077





























(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in

this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.





















N/A = Not applicable



























