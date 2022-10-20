CASIO G-SHOCK CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE RELEASE OF NEW FLARE RED COLLECTION

New limited series features special solar flare-inspired designs to commemorate the 1983 debut of G-SHOCK

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to introduce the new limited edition Flare Red series as the latest addition to G-SHOCK's extensive lineup ahead of the 40th anniversary in 2023. The MTGB3000FR1A and GWG2040FR-1A are the first timepieces to feature a solar flare theme, showcasing G-SHOCK's spirit of toughness and evoking the dynamic energy and heat intensity of solar flares.

Flare Red Series (PRNewswire)

The all-new look of the Flare Red series is achieved by crafting the bezels of layered carbon and colored glass fibers, along with embedded phosphorescent material, resulting in a truly unique pattern for every timepiece, making no two bezels alike in the series. The blazing red brand color, dynamic multicolored design, and innovative glow-in-the-dark phosphorescence of the material create an altogether original worldview. Phosphorescent-embedded forged carbon bezel parts comprise the 12 and 6 o'clock positions of the GWG2040GR-1A, which appear black in daylight and glow in unique patterns to complement the bezel in the dark.

A complimentary combination of rose gold and black IP is used for metal parts throughout the timepieces and a solar flare-inspired pattern embellishes the dial beneath a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. The MTGB3000FR1A also comes equipped with a Bluetooth link through the Casio Watches app, connecting to a smartphone for functions such as automatic time adjustment, self-check evaluation, phone finder, and more.

The two featured watches of the series, MTGB3000FR1A and GWG2040FR-1A, include the Eric Haze-designed logo commemorating the 40th anniversary engraved on the case back, along with four stars with "SINCE 1983" laser-engraved on the stainless-steel band loop.

Both timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

Dust and Mud-resistant Structure (GWG2040FR-1A Only)

200-Meter Water Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Radio-controlled ( Multi Band 6)

Auto Hand Home Position Correction

Full-Auto LED Lights (Super Illuminator)

Alarm

Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

World Time (29 time zones)

Digital Compass (GWG2040FR-1A Only)

Altimeter/Barometer (GWG2040FR-1A Only)

Thermometer (GWG2040FR-1A Only)

The MTGB3000FR1A will retail for $1,300, and the GWG2040FR-1A for $1,100. Both designs will be available for purchase starting today, October 20th, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

