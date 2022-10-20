BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.8 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, compared to $129.5 million, or $3.88 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $100.9 million from $80.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48% compared to 3.09% a year ago. The margin for the third quarter of 2021 included $10.0 million in PPP fees.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company remains neutral on the likelihood of a significant economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore will maintain current CECL reserves in the near term.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.3 million up from $39.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $3.4 million in sweep fees and $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received through restructuring a loan. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $79.1 million up from $70.2 million for the third quarter last year, primarily due to the Worthington acquisition and salary increases.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.0% compared to 19.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.0 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.8 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $461 million, or 7%. Stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $23.4 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $12.0 million, representing 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.32% at September 30, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter at $1.65/share fueled by both margin expansion as a result of continued fed tightening and solid loan growth. Non-Interest income expanded across most all major categories led by the return of sweep fees as interest rates have increased. Asset quality remained superior with YTD net charge offs of 1 bps. We are maintaining an allowance for credit losses consistent with our current view of the anticipated economic slowdown in our region of the country."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 100,947

$ 86,867

$ 75,507

$ 75,898

$ 80,190 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

2,863

501

2,936

(224)

1,483 Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

4,125

3,949

3,506

3,336

3,210 Service charges on deposits

22,161

21,618

21,375

22,095

21,706 Securities transactions

966

-

(3,915)

630

150 Income from sales of loans

969

1,256

1,666

1,545

1,594 Insurance commissions

7,498

5,302

7,427

6,075

6,666 Cash management

5,624

4,447

3,131

3,115

3,127 Other

7,988

6,026

10,460

8,897

3,333 Total noninterest income

49,331

42,598

43,650

45,693

39,786





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

47,741

45,284

43,932

42,887

42,267 Occupancy expense, net

4,930

4,734

4,403

4,521

5,086 Depreciation

4,612

4,647

4,775

4,708

4,207 Amortization of intangible assets

880

857

831

759

755 Data processing services

1,876

1,975

1,805

1,663

1,734 Net (income) expense from other real estate owned

2,392

(510)

1,794

2,412

1,810 Marketing and business promotion

1,945

1,591

2,073

2,080

1,796 Deposit insurance

1,202

1,196

1,128

968

846 Other

13,500

13,943

11,771

16,783

11,713 Total noninterest expense

79,078

73,717

72,512

76,781

70,214 Income before income taxes

68,337

55,247

43,709

45,034

48,279 Income tax expense

12,985

10,540

7,794

6,866

9,529 Net income

$ 55,352

$ 44,707

$ 35,915

$ 38,168

$ 38,750 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.69

$ 1.36

$ 1.10

$ 1.17

$ 1.18 Net income-diluted

1.65

1.34

1.08

1.15

1.16 Cash dividends declared

0.40

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36 Common shares outstanding

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,825,931

32,749,752

32,666,916

32,585,784

32,744,104 Diluted

33,536,558

33,418,482

33,315,333

33,180,680

33,267,955 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.75 %

1.42 %

1.22 %

1.33 %

1.37 % Return on average stockholders' equity

18.13

15.14

12.33

13.02

13.42 Net interest margin

3.48

3.05

2.78

2.87

3.09 Efficiency ratio

52.62

56.94

60.85

63.15

58.52

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 263,321

$ 239,759 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

6,300

(8,466) Non-interest income:







Trust revenue

11,580

9,576 Service charges on deposits

65,154

61,330 Securities transactions

(2,949)

417 Income from sales of loans

3,891

5,737 Insurance commissions

20,227

17,670 Cash management

13,202

9,198 Other

24,474

20,411 Total noninterest income

135,579

124,339









Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

136,957

123,836 Occupancy expense, net

14,067

13,962 Depreciation

14,034

12,217 Amortization of intangible assets

2,568

2,357 Data processing services

5,656

5,072 Net expense from other real estate owned

3,676

6,677 Marketing and business promotion

5,609

5,323 Deposit insurance

3,526

2,488 Other

39,214

37,268 Total noninterest expense

225,307

209,200 Income before income taxes

167,293

163,364 Income tax expense

31,319

33,902 Net income

$ 135,974

$ 129,462 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 4.15

$ 3.95 Net income-diluted

4.07

3.88 Cash dividends declared

1.12

1.04 Common shares outstanding

32,856,387

32,572,217 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,748,116

32,760,015 Diluted

33,429,161

33,358,837 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.47 %

1.61 % Return on average stockholders' equity

15.24

15.54 Net interest margin

3.11

3.25 Efficiency ratio

56.48

57.46

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,452,378

$ 12,530,073

$ 12,624,431

$ 9,405,612

$ 11,302,771 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,106,279

3,590,311

3,816,532

1,821,203

3,836,809 Debt securities

1,521,645

1,205,894

1,211,668

534,500

529,484 Total loans

6,832,595

6,620,643

6,504,477

6,194,218

6,037,886 Allowance for credit losses

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463) Deposits

11,058,940

11,142,688

11,250,971

8,091,914

9,992,044 Stockholders' equity

1,195,149

1,185,695

1,167,802

1,171,734

1,146,874 Book value per common share

36.37

36.17

35.68

35.94

35.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

30.20

29.90

29.51

30.80

30.04 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

59.62 %

58.66 %

59.72 %

60.16 %

61.56 % Average earning assets to total assets

91.58

90.89

91.92

92.13

92.13 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

9.63

9.40

9.86

10.19

10.22 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 3,167

$ 4,771

$ 6,360

$ 4,964

$ 5,186 Nonaccrual loans (5)

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607 Restructured loans

2,249

2,174

2,345

3,665

7,073 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,419

39,209

39,729

39,553

39,060 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

56,797

59,866

65,887

69,074

77,926 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.44 % Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.18

0.21

0.27

0.34

0.46 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.64 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.67 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.46

0.48

0.52

0.73

0.69 Allowance to total loans

1.32

1.31

1.34

1.36

1.43 Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.32

1.31

1.35

1.37

1.48 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

751.32

634.01

499.83

401.76

324.96 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

517.17

420.84

333.51

284.33

222.46 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,195,149

$ 1,185,695

$ 1,167,802

$ 1,171,734

$ 1,146,874 Less goodwill

182,055

183,639

176,563

149,922

149,922 Less intangible assets, net

20,863

21,743

25,456

17,566

18,325 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 992,231

$ 980,313

$ 965,783

$ 1,004,246

$ 978,627 Common shares outstanding

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118

32,572,217 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 30.20

$ 29.90

$ 29.51

$ 30.80

$ 30.04





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a

non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital

strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





















Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):









































Total loans

$ 6,832,595

$ 6,620,643

$ 6,504,477

$ 6,194,218

$ 6,037,886 Less PPP loans

1,140

3,206

30,605

80,412

201,208 Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 6,831,455

$ 6,617,437

$ 6,473,872

$ 6,113,806

$ 5,836,678





















Nonaccrual loans (5)

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892

26,607 Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.46 % Total nonperforming and restructured loans

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521

38,866 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.25 %

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.67 % Allowance for credit losses

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936)

(86,463) Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.32 %

1.31 %

1.35 %

1.37 %

1.48 %



(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table. (4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and

restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is

allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical

metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for

operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 6,652,613

$ 87,169

5.20 % $ 6,527,355

$ 239,072

4.90 % Debt securities – taxable

1,353,950

6,793

1.99

1,218,092

15,716

1.73

Debt securities – tax exempt

3,539

28

3.09

3,993

89

2.99

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,512,242

20,119

2.27

3,582,533

29,482

1.10

Total earning assets

11,522,344

114,109

3.93

11,331,973

284,359

3.35





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

252,874









271,060









Interest receivable and other assets

892,858









874,379









Allowance for credit losses

(86,955)









(86,545)









Total nonearning assets

1,058,777









1,058,894









Total assets

$ 12,581,121









$ 12,390,867





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 958,008

$ 442

0.18 % $ 959,261

$ 846

0.12 % Savings deposits

4,313,076

10,447

0.96

4,271,070

14,320

0.45

Time deposits

678,549

1,110

0.65

666,190

2,400

0.48

Short-term borrowings

6,979

36

2.05

5,401

49

1.21

Subordinated debt

86,020

1,030

4.75

86,006

3,091

4.81

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,042,632

13,065

0.86

5,987,928

20,706

0.46





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

5,208,591









5,106,094









Interest payable and other liabilities

118,375









104,299









Stockholders' equity

1,211,523









1,192,546









Total interest free funds

6,538,489









6,402,939









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,581,121









$ 12,390,867









Net interest income





$ 101,044









$ 263,653





Net interest spread









3.07 %







2.89 % Effect of interest free funds









0.41 %







0.22 % Net interest margin









3.48 %







3.11 %

