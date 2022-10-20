NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

ATRIA MEDICAL INSTITUTE OPENS IN HENRY COUNTY WITH A NEW FAST-TRACK MEDICAL ASSISTING PROGRAM

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Medical Institute has pioneered an accelerated Medical Assisting program that is built on educational theory and backed by real-world, hands-on practical experience. In August, Atria Medical Institute held a ribbon cutting for its McDonough campus.

"We've taken a program that is typically 12 - 18 months and condensed it down to 18 weeks," noted Diana Kendrick, Executive Director. "Students at Atria will learn the 'why' in the classroom, the 'how' in our on-site labs and put it all together in a real-world clinical experience right from the beginning of their training."

The expedited Medical Assisting program at Atria can develop a new student into a well-trained, proficient Medical Assistant in less than half the time of traditional programs. This accelerated program is a cultivated response and solution to meet growing healthcare work force needs.

The healthcare industry is thriving. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects careers in Medical Assisting areas to grow 18% over the next 8 years, which is faster than the national average. This makes Medical Assistants one of the fastest growing careers.

Graduates of Atria's Medical Assistant program will be prepared to sit for a national Medical Assistant certification exam to become certified professionals ready to join and become a productive part of the growing healthcare industry. Many graduates of the Atria program are offered professional opportunities following their clinical practicum.

Those looking for information on Atria's fast-track Medical Assistant program should visit https://atriamedicalinstitute.com/

Media Contact: Tim Reichert, (770) 914-0116

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atria-medical-institute-opens-in-henry-county-with-a-new-fast-track-medical-assisting-program-301655191.html

SOURCE Atria Medical Institute

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.