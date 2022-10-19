LianLian Global Acquires Minority Stake In AI Content Generator ContentBot

Investment becomes part of LianLian Global's Growth Studio, designed to provide value-add services to help ecommerce sellers drive growth.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global , a leading global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot , an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this strategic investment, LianLian Global will offer the world's most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs of ecommerce sellers.

With this announcement, LianLian Global becomes the world's first cross-border payments provider to offer product launch and copywriting value-added services to ecommerce sellers. This development is the latest feature added to LianLian Global's Growth Studio, which provides value-added services to existing LianLian Global customers to help them grow and succeed internationally.

By co-developing the technology with ContentBot, the companies have addressed one of the biggest pain points of cross-border trade. With LianLian Global's product launcher, LianLian Global customers can create compelling product descriptions, landing pages, and digital ads for cross-border sales. In addition, the AI-enabled product launcher will translate content for the various regions where online merchants sell, accelerating the time-to-market so that they launch new products on online marketplaces and their sites to buyers worldwide in multiple languages.

Marketing across borders remains a challenge that can impact a seller's bottom line. Forrester Research shows that 50% of sales are lost because customers cannot find the information they are looking for on ecommerce sites. Additionally, another research study of global consumers found that 65% of customers prefer content in their native language, and 40% will not buy in another language.

With this partnership, LianLian Global addresses the difficulties and language barriers associated with launching products internationally and in new markets, driving the growth and expansion of cross-border trade.

"We are delighted to announce LianLian Global's investment in ContentBot. This will enable us to provide the most integrated AI copywriting service available to ecommerce sellers and merchants," says David Messenger, Executive Chairman at LianLian Global. "The investment signals our ambitions to become the world's most integrated cross-border payments growth partner for ecommerce sellers. The LianLian Global Growth Studio will provide us with the unique ability to provide value-add services to help sellers with cross-border expansion during demanding times."

"At ContentBot, we are proud of the platform we have built to help ecommerce businesses and marketers develop high-quality content. We are excited to work with LianLian Global so that we can continue to deliver even more tools to help merchants worldwide succeed," says Nick Duncan, Founder of ContentBot.

LianLian Global has offices in 12 countries that help more than 1.5 million ecommerce stores grow their cross-border businesses. LianLian Global owns over 60 licenses worldwide. In addition, the company has partnered with leading financial institutions such as Citi, Deutsche Bank, and J.P. Morgan to power their solutions.

Note to editors

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is a leading cross-border payments company that connects local sellers to global opportunities. We make it easy for ecommerce merchants to do more international business. So when sellers need to receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business seamlessly. Part of LianLian Digitech, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream ecommerce platforms worldwide, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions. www.lianlianglobal.com

About ContentBot

ContentBot.ai is a US-based startup that is leading the way with AI content creation. We make it easy for content marketers and business owners to generate high quality and engaging content in any language. We've been the innovative force behind the industry since 2021 introducing automated content, AI landing pages, AI paraphrasing, advanced AI content command tools as well as pushing for the ethical use of AI content in the content marketing industry. https://contentbot.ai/

View original content:

SOURCE LianLian Global