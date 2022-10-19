"Great ShakeOut" Global Earthquake Safety movement includes more than 18 million U.S. participants in 2022.

From practicing "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" to learning how to "Secure Your Space," people across the country and around the world are improving their level of earthquake preparedness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, a worldwide earthquake safety movement now in its 15th year, encourages people to practice how to protect themselves during shaking to reduce injuries and even loss of life. 44 million people worldwide are participating in earthquake drills in 2022, including more than 18 million Americans holding drills on International ShakeOut Day this Thursday, October 20 (an increase of more than 2.3 million compared to 2021).

Join millions worldwide practicing earthquake safety this year!

ShakeOut participants practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" and other recommended earthquake safety actions for a variety of situations– if you're near a sturdy desk or table, in a stadium or theater, along the coast, driving a car, in bed, or if you have a mobility disability. Guidance for each situation provided at EarthquakeCountry.org/step5. Many also practice other aspects of their emergency plans.

"ShakeOut is a way to increase community resilience at all levels," said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, "Earthquakes can be sudden and violent, but if we have taken steps to prepare ourselves, those around us, and the structures we live, work, and study in, we can greatly reduce their effects."

Many participants follow the Earthquake Country Alliance's Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety, which starts with Step 1: Secure Your Space, to help mitigate against earthquake injuries and damages.

There is still time to be included this year: register to participate on any day that works for you or your organization at ShakeOut.org.

ShakeOut.org is managed by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, United States Geological Survey, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

