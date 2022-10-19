Digibee names Tia Phillips as chief people officer

Former Facebook and Lyft executive will help develop talent and shape culture as the company scales around the world

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digibee, an enterprise integration platform as a service (eiPaaS) company that helps organizations build flexible, highly scalable integration architecture, today announced that Tia Phillips has joined the company in the role of chief people officer, effective October 2022. Phillips is a former Facebook and Lyft executive who brings more than two decades of enterprise software human resources experience and will be responsible for leading the people function at Digibee with a focus on acquiring and developing talent and shaping the culture to drive business.

"I'm passionate about building diverse and motivated people-first organizations that deliver business results," said Phillips. "I'm excited to join Digibee as it scales around the world. In addition to its innovative integration platform, Digibee will lead the pack when it comes to people practices, employee experiences, and the future of work. As a remote-first, global team, Digibee is setting a great example for how you can scale a company by building a team that works collaboratively in any environment."

"Our Digibees are vital to the success of the business, and we know that having the right leader in place to help shape the future of our workforce will allow us to better serve our customers' evolving needs. We are thrilled to welcome Tia, who has built and shaped global organizations, and we know that Tia will help elevate and strengthen Digibee as we navigate the next phase of work together," said Digibee chief executive officer, Rodrigo Bernardinelli.

About Digibee

The Digibee integration platform allows enterprises to compete and excel in today's rapidly changing digital environment. The technology is cloud native, low code, fully recyclable, and discoverable — connecting applications, processes, and people for faster time to market without a major investment. Digibee is the preferred eiPaaS solution for 250-plus corporate customers including Accenture, B3, Carrefour, Payless, Santander, and others. For more information visit Digibee.com.

