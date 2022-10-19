Danrie Launches A Curated Shopping Experience for Baby And Children

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danrie , an expertly-edited children's boutique where endless possibility meets unmatched service, is pleased to announce the launch of their ecommerce site. A destination for truly unique and stylish gear, Danrie's curated selection of apparel, toys, gifts and more will quickly become a favorite of those who are aesthetically driven with an eye for sophisticated details. A multi-label boutique, Danrie offers a thoughtful yet complete selection for babies and beyond from renowned brand partners including Marie Chantal, Mon Coeur, Louis Louise, Paz Rodriguez and more.

Founded by mother of two, Julia Zaborowski-Casper, Danrie was created as a singular destination for parents to shop special finds, one-of-a-kinds, and new classics that bring joy and style to the everyday adventures of parenting. By searching far and wide for the very best products, delivering an impeccable, highly-personalized customer experience, and by building a welcoming community of families growing up stylishly, Danrie's mission is grow beyond a boutique that curates gorgeous goods into a trusted partner, joining families on the epic journey of childhood.

Available exclusively at ShopDanrie.com and offering both domestic shipping and same-day delivery to the NYC area, Danrie specializes in highest-quality pieces designed to spark imagination, enhance play, and nurture little ones through all of life's unique moments.

"I was inspired to start Danrie after so many of my favorite independent kid's stores closed during the pandemic because they didn't have a sophisticated online presence," said CEO and Founder Julia Zaborowski-Casper. "Our goal is to make Danrie the go-to, thoughtfully-curated destination for all you need to take on the epic journey of childhood."

To give back to the community that inspired the brand, Danrie's mission includes a partnership with Room to Grow , an organization that provides critical support to local New York City families by addressing the multitude of needs facing parents in the earliest years of their children's lives, and providing the surest opportunity for establishing a strong foundation in life.

ABOUT DANRIE:

Danrie is a baby and children's boutique where the best of everything is easier than ever to find. Specializing in beautiful (and beautifully made) apparel, toys, gear, and gifts hand-picked from all over the world, Danrie is a trusted, one-stop destination for growing up stylishly.

