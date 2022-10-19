COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY SOUTHEASTERN OHIO PHYSICIAN GROUPS

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Ohio seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. The Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio and PrimeCare of Southeastern Ohio are offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: TrustedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Trusted Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by the Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio and PrimeCare of Southeastern Ohio.

Do not worry if you miss the online seminar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at TrustedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Trusted Senior Care Advantage

Trusted Senior Care Advantage a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio and PrimeCare of Southeastern Ohio. More information about Trusted Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at TrustedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trusted Senior Care Advantage