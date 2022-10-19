Boston Seaport by WS Development Announces the Return of Snowport, The Magical Winter Wonderland Featuring Seasonal Fun for All, Including Seaport's Annual The Holiday Market

Created with The Makers Show, and in Partnership With Constant Contact, The Holiday Market Doubles in Size This Year with 120+ Small Businesses, as Well as 19 Food and Beverage Concepts

Snowport Debuts on November 11, 2022

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It wouldn't be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport's iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show, and in partnership with Constant Contact . The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year's lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.

"Snowport has quickly become a favorite tradition for so many. As we kick off our 2022 season, complete with the return of the very popular Market, we are thrilled to be able to welcome so many incredible small and local businesses to the neighborhood," says Ariel Foxman, General Manager of Boston Seaport by WS Development.

The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show and In Partnership with Constant Contact

Open seven days a week, November 11 – December 31, 2022

100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston Seaport, MA 02210

This year, in its second season, The Holiday Market at Snowport moves down the block from its inaugural home in order to accommodate its expansion. The market has nearly doubled in size and will now feature more than 120 vendors. 66% of the participating businesses are local to Boston and the New England area, while 76% of businesses are minority and/or female owned. Shoppers will find a variety of unique giftable items across art, accessories, jewelry, décor, gourmet treats and more from loved returning vendors and dozens of new ones. Highlights include:

The complete list of vendors participating at The Holiday Market at Snowport can be found online, www.bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket .

There is even more to see at this year's market: The Holiday Market at Snowport's stunning new 10-foot-tall Mistletoe Archway; the market's fan favorite, Present Place featuring a backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts; the Winter Wish Wall, a 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes, and Boston Children's Museum special pop-up exhibit, Dinos in Space.

This year's food and beverage offerings at the market will also expand. The 10,000-square foot outdoor dining space will include 19 food and beverage concepts, three times the number of vendors as last year. This convivial space will be complete with a heated tent with seating, including a new après ski themed lounge with bold red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits. In between shopping or while strolling the market, guests can enjoy a variety of festive craft cocktails and warm drinks, including mulled wine. Bluefin (formerly Hooked) returns with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n' cheese, and a new raw bar, while newcomers Zaz Food Truck will offer Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp, and The Frenchman's Crepes serving up traditional French crepes in sweet and savory options. Tuscan Kitchen returns with four bars showcasing its seasonal cocktail program, its wood-burning oven for Neapolitan pizza, along with menu items such as arancini and meatballs. Other vendor specialties include pierogies, tacos, waffles, porchetta sandwiches, donuts and much more.

The Holiday Market at Snowport will run seven days a week, from 3pm – 8pm on Monday through Thursday, 11am – 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am – 8pm on Sunday. During the peak holiday season (December 12 – December 31), the market will extend its hours, 11am – 8pm on Sunday through Thursday, and 11am – 9pm on Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and December 26th. In addition to the daily vendors and dining, guests can keep an eye out for a variety of new surprise and delight moments to be announced throughout the Holiday Market. The Holiday Market at Snowport will be located at 100 Seaport Blvd, Boston Seaport, MA 02210, at the corner of Pier 4 Boulevard and Seaport Boulevard.

To produce The Holiday Market at Snowport, Boston Seaport by WS Development has once again partnered with The Makers Show, a curated market platform rooted in social justice with decades of experience producing New York City markets. Promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local marketplaces, The Makers Show believes in keeping resources in local economies by using sustainable materials as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups. And of course, helping consumers shop local.

"Boston's response to The Holiday Market at Snowport in 2021 was incredible, and it was a life changing experience for the small businesses at the show. We are excited to return this year doubling the number of makers and artists as well as tripling the number of food offerings. We look forward to the local community coming together again and shopping handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, while supporting small businesses in this whimsical and enchanting space" says Julie Feltman, co-founder of The Makers Show.

This year, the market is in partnership with Waltham-based Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses and non-profits around the world. "Look around Boston and you will see that small businesses are everywhere, and they are a foundational part of what makes our city unique," said Frank Vella, CEO of Constant Contact. "The holiday season reminds us just how integral these businesses are to our lives and gives us all an opportunity to show them our support. Constant Contact has been at their side for more than 25 years delivering the tools they need to market themselves online, and it is a privilege to celebrate their success at Snowport this year."

Shoppers who attend The Holiday Market at Snowport on Small Business Saturday weekend (November 26 - 27, 2022) will be treated to a special holiday treat, courtesy of the Constant Contact team. As an extra thank you to the Boston community for shopping small during the holidays, the company will provide free gift wrapping for all shoppers at the market throughout this November weekend.

SNOWPORT

Open seven days a week, November 11, 2022 – February 26, 2023

Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

Seaport's highly popular interactive winter wonderland, Snowport returns. In its fourth year, Snowport offers outdoor play for all ages: iceless curling, and large-scale versions of classic games such as Battleship, Jenga, and more. The North End Curling Club will provide complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2pm – 4pm (Curling Lane reservations can be booked in advance via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport ). Seaport's vintage Silver Queen gondola cabin, which hails from Aspen, Colorado, will sit adjacent to a Guest Services Gondola, staffed with Snowport ambassadors who are on-hand to assist with activities. Snowport will be open seven days a week, Monday – Thursday, 3pm – 8pm; Friday – Saturday, 11am – 9pm; and Sunday, 11am – 8pm. During the peak holiday season (December 12 – December 31), Snowport will extend its hours, 11am – 8pm on Sunday through Thursday, and 11am – 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

The Tree Market at Snowport

Open seven days a week, November 18 – December 24, 2022

85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

(also accessible from The Holiday Market at Snowport)

The Tree Market will sell Christmas trees, wreaths, kissing balls, as well as tree stands and lights. In its fifth year, the Tree Market is hosted by Boston Seaport, in partnership with EverGreen Delivery. Shoppers will be able to bale and load trees directly into their vehicles, or they can schedule EverGreen Delivery to deliver trees right to their homes via bicycle. With the help of South Boston non-profit partners, EverGreen Delivery will donate a portion of unsold holiday trees to families in need. The Tree Market will be open seven days a week, 9am – 8pm.

Light Up Seaport & Holiday Stroll

Friday, December 2, 2022, 5pm – 9pm

Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

On Friday, December 2nd, a 48-foot holiday tree adorned with 10,000 twinkling lights will be lit. The tree lighting program will include performances by the Boston Children's Chorus and other local entertainers. The evening will also include a holiday stroll throughout the neighborhood where 60+ Seaport retailers will be offering one-night-only promotions. RSVP for the event via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.

Menorah Lighting

Thursday, December 22, 2022, starting at 6pm

One Seaport Courtyard, 60 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Seaport celebrates Chanukah at a menorah lighting celebration with Chabad Boston on Thursday, December 22. Guests will be treated to traditional treats including kosher jelly donuts and chocolate gelt. RSVP for the event via bostonseaport.xyz/snowport .

CeleBETTY Sightings

November 13, November 27, December 11, December 18, December 28, December 31, 2022

January 8, January 22, February 5, February 19, February 22, 2023

12pm – 3pm

Locations:

November & December, The Holiday Market at SNOWPORT

January & February, One Seaport Courtyard

After a summer of rest and relaxation in the Himalayas, Betty the Yeti will return to Snowport. Seaport's star celebrity will make special neighborhood appearances throughout the holidays and winter season. Spot her shopping at The Holiday Market at Snowport or on her throne in the One Seaport Courtyard - she loves a good selfie or photo with her fans. New this year: Score a plush Betty the Yeti doll at the Holiday Market claw machine. Proceeds from claw machine tokens will go to 826 Boston . 826 Boston is a nonprofit writing and tutoring center located in Egleston Square, a community situated between the Jamaica Plain and Roxbury neighborhoods of Boston. It is dedicated to supporting students ages 6-18 with their creative and expository writing skills, and to helping teachers inspire their students to write.

New Year's Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll

Saturday, December 31, 2022, All Day

Neighborhood wide

Seaport will participate in the Boston Harbor Now New Year's Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll. This special all-day celebration will feature several large-scale ice sculptures throughout the neighborhood for all to enjoy.

About Boston Seaport: Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz , follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About The Makers Show

Bringing over a decade of New York City holiday market-making and retail experience, Founders Julie Feltman and Tiziana Indelicato created The Makers Show (TMS) as a mixed-use retail market platform rooted in social justice. Promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local marketplaces, TMS believes in keeping resources in local economies by using sustainable materials as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups. And of course, helping consumers shop local. TMS creates immersive and festive marketplaces that engage, enchant and inspire. @themakersshow; www.themakersshow.com

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

About WS Development: Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically-integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com , call (617) 232-8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

