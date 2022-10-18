STAMOD launches China+1: A High quality, Low-cost Manufacturing Solution for American Companies.

In Engineering designs, prototypes, tools, dies, molds, and fixtures

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAMOD, an engineering design and manufacturing company headquartered in Chicago with facilities in Illinois and Michigan, offers Engineering Design Centers and Manufacturing Plants for Prototypes, Molds, Progressive Dies, Jigs, and Fixtures throughout India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

STAMOD strives for customer satisfaction.

The goal is to provide real-time service to American companies through manufacturing jobs at home while maintaining an active overseas manufacturing presence. A Hybrid Model allows them to give both Real-Time Quick (JIT) services from the US while simultaneously providing Low-Cost, High-Quality Services out of these countries. This successful business model is where clients can take advantage of both sides of the world.

Advantages of designing and manufacturing with STAMOD

If you want to accelerate the development of your product, reduce costs, reduce manufacturing lead times, or address any other design difficulties, STAMOD provides the following advantages:

Quick turnaround time with 24-hour operations ensures you can get your product off the ground as soon as possible. High-quality manufacturing with seamless delivery. STAMOD's experienced engineering team has an in-depth understanding of various production processes, making accurate estimations for cost, lead time, volume, and quality control problems for clients that range from Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses.

Prototypes, Progressive Dies, Molds, and Fixture Manufacturing

STAMOD strives for customer satisfaction. STAMOD's Prototypes, Progressive Dies, Molds, and Fixtures facilities are ISO certified because quality, safety, and precision are always of utmost importance.

So, what makes STAMOD different?

Our passionate and committed team members care deeply about providing clients with high-quality prototypes, progressive dies, injection/transfer molds, and fixtures without breaking the bank. Why? We know that time and quality are valuable - especially in this day and age where everything comes second to getting an item to market quickly - so we can reduce lead times while reducing your overall budget so that everyone wins in this process.

With door-to-door deliveries through air or ocean shipping partnerships, you will get your product delivered right to your business doorstep sooner than ever before!

