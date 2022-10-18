SOUNDCORE'S VR P10 ARE FIRST TRUE WIRELESS GAMING EARBUDS DESIGNED FOR META QUEST 2

Low Latency Gaming Earbuds Use 2.4 Ghz Wireless Dongle

for Ultimate In-Gaming VR Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today announced the VR P10 Gaming Earbuds, the first audio product authorized for usage in Meta Quest 2.

soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the "Made For Meta" endorsement.

"We are excited that the VR P10 will be the first audio product to receive the 'Made For Meta' endorsement," said Steven Yang, founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "Our new low-latency earbuds will be the perfect gaming accessory for Meta Quest 2 users."

Built for Gaming and Virtual Reality

The VR P10 were truly designed for video game fans. The VR P10 can pair to an included USB-C dongle that operates using a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection with compatibility with the LC3 codec and when not in use, the wireless dongle can easily be stored inside the charging case.

The USB-C dongle features soundcore's LightningSync™ wireless technology that provides a low-latency connection between the device and earbuds, reducing audio latency to 30ms, perfect for avid gamers. Using the wireless dongle ensures that audio cues align with what's on a user's Meta Quest 2 VR headset. When playing first person shooter (FPS) games or reaction-type games, it is imperative that audio cues align with video as misaligned audio can be quite distracting to users.

Simultaneous Connections

The VR P10 offers the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple devices. Users can connect their mobile device for calls or music using the Bluetooth connection while also being connected to a Meta Quest 2 using the USB-C wireless dongle to hear in-game audio.

The VR P10 allows users to connect up to four wireless dongles simultaneously in different devices. For example, a user can plug in one dongle in their Quest 2 VR headset, another one in a PlayStation 5®, a third dongle in a Valve® Steam Deck® and fourth wireless dongle in a gaming PC. This prevents the need to physically switch a single dongle between devices. Users can toggle which dongle is active using the soundcore app (Android™ / Apple® iOS).

High-Quality Sound

The VR P10 offers high quality sound, featuring an 11mm dynamic driver with BassUp™ technology for added punch to the lower frequencies. The VR P10 also utilizes Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to mobile devices and listen to music or movies.

Battery Life

The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. Additionally for convenience, the USB-C dongle also allows for pass-through charging with a

USB-C port on the outside. A USB-C power cable can be plugged in during an extended gaming session and simultaneously recharge a Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

Calling Features

The VR P10 features 4 built-in microphones with beamforming to reduce background noise and amplify the user's voice while on a phone call.

Pricing and Availability

The soundcore VR P10 with authorization by Meta is available for sale beginning today for $99.99 on Amazon.com, soundcore.com, and Meta's webstore. It will also be available at bestbuy.com and at Best Buy retail stores later this year.

When purchasing on soundcore.com or Amazon.com, users can save $20 through October 31 using the code: GETVRP10. The VR P10 will ship with one USB-C wireless dongle. Additional wireless dongles are slated to be available for $14.99 on soundcore.com or Amazon.com in

mid-late November.

Additional product images and product features for the VR P10 can be found here

https://bit.ly/vrp10.

About Meta Reality Labs

Meta Reality Labs brings together a world-class team of researchers, developers and engineers to build augmented and virtual reality as we know them today and help realize the full social potential of the metaverse in the future.

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

