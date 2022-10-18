National Hiring Alert: Adecco Recruiting for Over 10,000 Seasonal Jobs

Leading workforce solutions company's "jobmobiles" hit the road for holiday hiring roadshow

Warehouse and customer care roles in top demand at nation's top employers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, U.S., part of the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, today announced plans to recruit for 10,000 seasonal job openings during its upcoming holiday hiring roadshow.

From October 18 to November 23, Adecco's career experts will travel across the country in a fleet of "jobmobiles" to meet with top talent in-person. Each jobmobile will be equipped to process candidates on the spot, allowing Adecco to bring its best-in-class services and resources directly to job seekers.

Adecco currently has thousands of seasonal positions available across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. An annual on-the-go extension of Adecco's branch network, the roadshow will drive through select states, giving local job seekers the unique opportunity to speak directly with an Adecco recruiter and seamlessly apply for all relevant positions.

Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Adecco is seeing high demand for seasonal warehouse and customer care workers. Like many seasonal jobs, these positions feature a variety of unique benefits and perks, including referral and attendance bonuses, flexible shift schedules, pay flexibility, training and career advancement opportunities. For those seeking long-term employment, many seasonal openings will have the potential to extend into full-time positions.

Warehouse and customer care associates are two of the most in-demand roles available for job seekers this upcoming holiday season. More about this season's hottest seasonal jobs below:

Warehouse associates are mission critical holiday hires, as they make sure gifts get into the right hands by the right time. Job seekers who are team-oriented, have an aptitude for learning and enjoy a flexible schedule are strongly encouraged to apply. Many of these roles are open to entry-level candidates, making them the perfect role for anyone interested in advancing their career in rapidly growing sectors. There are also a variety of opportunities for reskilling and upskilling, giving individuals the chance to gain first-hand experience with top-of-the-line warehouse technology.



Customer care associates are essential to ensuring customers are satisfied with their purchases and overall shopping experience: customer service can singlehandedly make or break a company's reputation. Candidates should be proactive problem solvers and have a people-first attitude. As many customer care roles enable work-from-home and/or flex hours, candidates who desire increased flexibility should consider applying.

"Seasonal hiring is already underway across the nation, and our team is hard at work helping employers gear up for the busiest shopping season of the year and connecting candidates with new opportunities," said Eileen Sweeney, head of Adecco, North America. "This year, we know that many U.S. adults are seeking or have second jobs, in part due to surging inflation. In fact, our recent global report revealed three fifths of non-desk job U.S. workers currently are engaged in more than one occupation. Adecco is in the unique position to match job seekers with in-demand roles that offer unique perks and benefits, whether individuals are looking for secondary income, or simply interested in getting their foot in the door and growing their skills."

Job seekers can apply for Adecco's seasonal job openings online here or find out where the jobmobile will make its next stop by following the Adecco Jobmobile Facebook page on social media.

