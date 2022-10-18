Lomotif Launches Beta Version of Lomo Ads and Integration with Google Ads; Largest Ad Network in the World

U.S. owned competitor to TikTok, Lomotif integrates with Google Ads, launching the beta version of Lomo Ads with AdRizer and Mind Tank's programmatic ad platform.

Major brands such as Coke, Starbucks, Verizon, ATT and many more are currently serving ads inside the Lomotif platform.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) ("Vinco Ventures," "Vinco," or the "Company"), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced the beta version of Lomo Ads and integration of Google Ads inside the Lomotif platform. Vinco Ventures is listed on the Russell 3000 Index.

(PRNewswire)

The beta version of Lomo Ads will allow programmatic and automatic advertising within the Lomotif platform. The end goal of the beta test is to eventually allow a revenue-share on advertising with creators to help facilitate the creators economy within the app by allowing for monetization of content. This will be crucial for when Lomotif integrates with Blockchain technology in the future, allowing for full transparency on the Lomotif platform. Lomotif's current beta advertising model primarily uses display advertising and tests within native videos on the app.

"Launching ads within the Lomotif platform has been part of the long-term vision for the app since its acquisition, and is a major step towards executing our business model and accelerating the creators economy," said Paul Yang, Founder and CEO of Lomotif.

"The integration of Google Ads inside Lomotif is a key step to the growth of our business and brings enormous potential to both Lomotif and the entire Vinco Zash ecosystem. I believe this integration significantly strengthens our foundation and marks the beginning of a new chapter within the company. I'm excited to be a part of the app's evolution moving forward," said Ross Miller, CEO of Vinco Ventures.

Vinco Ventures, through ZVV, a joint venture with Zash Media, acquired Lomotif last summer. Vinco also acquired AdRizer earlier this year to complement and enhance Lomotif globally and increase monetization across platforms. A key component to Vinco's growth strategy is Lomotif in combination with AdRizer and MindTank driving creative experiences with its user interface and patented editing tools. By utilizing Lomotif's mobile or desktop platform, in the Google or Apple operating systems, the ad and marketing platforms help drive engagement and grow revenue with premium content across the Vinco and Zash ecosystem.

Lomotif has been among the fastest growing short video-sharing social networking platforms, with about 225 million app installations across around 200 countries globally. Offering easy and intuitive editing and curation tools that inspire creativity and collaboration, the Lomotif community shares authentic content that empowers creators to express themselves freely and find joy in everyday life.

AdRizer provides real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization to deliver streamlined ad-campaign creation for advertisers at scale. The platform integrates with various traffic partners including Google, MSN, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and others. Their technology platform for publishers and advertisers assists in optimizing the return on their digital ad investment.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC. For more information, please visit investors.vincoventures.com .

About Lomotif

Lomotif is a video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. A home for creators since 2014, Lomotif hosts a grassroots social community with dedicated users in Asia, Latin America and the United States. Lomotif is 80% owned by ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation and Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG). Download the Lomotif app from Apple and Google stores or visit www.lomotif.com for more information.

About FTSE Russell Index

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures' management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures' management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected risks and benefits from the proposed increase in Vinco Ventures' authorized shares as described in our proxy statement, Vinco Ventures' investments in ZVV Media Partners, LLC, Lomotif Private Limited, PZAJ Holdings, LLC and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif's participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, the regulatory risks with the NFT and blockchain business lines and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022 which is available at www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

