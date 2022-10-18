Digitalis Ventures Closes $300 Million Fund

Fourth fund will focus on life sciences and healthcare technology companies pursuing transformational impact

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalis Ventures announced today the closing of its fourth fund, totaling $300 million in commitments. The new capital will be invested in leading entrepreneurs and researchers developing breakthrough science and technology with the potential to transform patients' lives.

"With this fund, we will continue to support founders looking to solve some of the hardest challenges in healthcare, providing guidance for the growth and success not only of the company but also of its leadership team," said Geoffrey W. Smith, Founder and Managing Partner of Digitalis Ventures. "We're investing in solutions inspired by an engineering mindset and informed by deep technical, financial, and domain expertise. By envisioning what's possible and determining the most efficient path forward, our team will enable companies to move from technology development to clinical and market translation addressing unmet patient needs."

Since its inception in 2016, Digitalis has invested in over 50 companies across the US, UK, and Europe. Representative investments include Good Therapeutics, whose lead conditionally active cytokine program was acquired earlier this year by Roche; GRO Biosciences, which is scaling the production of proteins that incorporate non-standard amino acids; Terray Therapeutics, which is developing an AI-powered small molecule discovery platform; Cayaba Care, which is providing home-based pregnancy care in communities that need it most; and findhelp, the leading technology provider of social care infrastructure in the US.

To advance its mission of creating a healthier world through the life sciences and healthcare technology, Digitalis Ventures has built a multidisciplinary team of investors, combined with an expansive, long-term network of entrepreneurs, academic institutions, and co-investors. Companies in Digitalis Ventures' portfolio benefit from team members' accessible expertise, their deep technical understanding, and their experience in building successful businesses.

Digitalis Ventures backs founders solving critical problems in health. The firm invests in early-stage companies across the healthcare ecosystem with the goal of supporting them through multiple rounds of financing. Digitalis is based in New York City, with investors in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Gainesville, and Zurich.

