Belgian construction giant Denys opts for IFS Cloud to drive procurement, planning and growth

Arcwide to implement the solution across Belgium, France and the Netherlands

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Denys, the multidisciplinary construction and engineering group, has purchased IFS CloudTM to help drive future growth and navigate market disruption. The solution will enable Denys to eliminate duplication of processes, drive operational efficiencies, and provide knowledge and insights across the organization, resulting in higher levels of customer satisfaction.

Through IFS Cloud, Denys will benefit from robust and standard procurement, warehouse and logistic processes. It will also provide them with a finance solution capable of processing and generating financial transactions, reporting, consolidation, and forecasting automatically and seamlessly.

Denys found that its existing IT applications did not have enough integrated functionality, therefore, it became increasingly difficult to gain insight into the performance of its main operational processes. IFS Cloud, by contrast, has innovation embedded and supports best practice processes in bid-to-contract, procurement and material supply, planning and pre-construction, construction and execution and periodic project review.

Denys also plans to leverage IFS Cloud to help drive employee engagement. It aims to achieve this goal by using the IFS solution to better support its HR department in the recruitment process, as well as for employer branding and talent development. Additionally, Denys will enable its workforce to participate in administrative processes, aiding in information sharing through streamlining the organization's services. Denys has also purchased IFS Cloud Services - this covers the installation and initialization of the solution and its management and monitoring over time.

The recently launched joint venture between IFS and BearingPoint, Arcwide will roll the solution out to 400 users, initially at Denys' headquarters in Belgium and to its facilities in France, the Netherlands, Germany and a range of other European countries.

Denys CEO, Bruno Geltmeyer, said, "Implementing the IFS solution will allow us to gain a better insight into our operations enterprise-wide and enable us to make faster and more informed decisions to support our plans to grow the business, while continuing to digitalize at the same time. Opting for IFS allows us to do all that without us having to commit to costly development or system integration efforts."

Looking to the future, Denys looks to invest in a platform that delivers ease of integration with multiple third-party applications and the ability to bring the latest, cutting-edge advanced technologies onboard as and when required. IFS Cloud fits the bill perfectly in this context as a modern, future-proof solution with integrated AI-abilities (and/or capable of integrating AI concepts as and when required).

Frank Beerlage, managing director, IFS Benelux, said: "Denys is focused on evolving rapidly across international markets and on building its capability in important functions from logistics to finance in line with that. IFS is ideally placed to deliver the advanced resource planning and management capabilities that Denys needs to address the complex market challenges it is facing today and to optimise its capabilities to meet the fast-emerging demands of the future."

About Denys

Denys with HQ in Belgium has evolved into an international construction group employing 1800 people and strives for organic growth. This growth model is based on three pillars: diversification, innovation and internationalization.

Denys doesn't innovate in one specialism, but as a total business in several disciplines: water, energy, mobility, infrastructure, refurbishment, civil engineering, special techniques, and other specialized building techniques. In each of those complementary areas of expertise, Denys has confirmed its position as a niche player and has shown itself to be a global reference with high added value.

In order to provide maximum space for that diversified growth, Denys has been working steadily on expanding internationally. Today Denys has a firm foothold in Europe, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa and is busy exploring markets such as Asia, Central and South America and Canada. The world is Denys' building site, especially within the markets of infrastructure, water works (complex projects in potable water supply and water treatment) and high pressure pipelines (energy).In addition, Denys is not shy of forming constructive partnerships in public-private ventures, where the responsibility of the contractor is much greater.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

Contact information

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3649600/a0da0a49e491bed1.pdf 127 Denys Benelux https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/denys-final,c3101751 DENYS FINAL

View original content:

SOURCE IFS