Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Support Xpertinc's Closed Captioning C-Sound Solution for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Vuzix Blade® smart glasses have been selected by Vuzix' Korean distributor Xpertinc Co., Ltd. ("Xpertinc") to power its C-Sound solution, an auxiliary engineering device that converts voice into text and expresses it in real time on Vuzix Blade smart glasses to assist deaf and hearing impaired people who cannot hear sound to have conversations. Xpertinc recently placed an initial volume order for Vuzix Blade smart glasses and has commenced customer shipments of this solution.

Xpertinc has developed AI STT (Artificial Intelligence Speech-to-Text) engines with its own technology to provide services to government agencies related to the disabled, including the Korea Employment Agency (KEAD), the Korea Information Technology Agency (NIA), and the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC). C-Sound uses a transformer-based rapid learning loop to improve text conversion accuracy, maintaining 92% accuracy through 15,000 hours of natural language dataset learning to date, with plans to increase accuracy to 95% through 18,000 hours of additional learning by the end of 2022. In addition, an application applied with UI/UX and open API for user convenience was developed and mounted. Xpertinc is also developing a hybrid model with embedded types that can be used in locations where Internet environments are weak or non-existent.

"Xpertinc's C-Sound solution is yet another example of how Vuzix smart glasses are directly helping improve people's lives," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Currently, there are about 380,000 registered deaf people in Korea alone, and the C-Sound solution using Blade smart glasses can not only provide bright readable closed captioning for them, but its optically see-through waveguide will also allow its wearers to clearly view non-verbal conversation signals such as mouth shape, gesture, and facial expression."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 254 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix smart glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Xpertinc and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

