Lasso Partners with IRI to Make Consumer Purchase Data Available for Healthcare Marketing

Lasso expands clinical audience builder Blueprint™, allowing healthcare brands to reach individuals and households based on consuming behavior.

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso (lassoplatform.io), an IQVIA business, the world's first and only omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, today announced a partnership with IRI® to make the world's most extensive set of purchase data for consumer packaged goods (CPG) and over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products available in Lasso's proprietary audience builder, Blueprint™.

www.lassomarketing.io/ (PRNewswire)

Blueprint is the industry's first drag-and-drop self-service audience builder for healthcare marketing. Lasso's comprehensive audience capabilities enable brands and agencies to be more specific than ever in their campaign tactics by layering on any combination or exclusion of conditions based on clinical filters, demographic information, location, purchase behavior, media engagement, and more. To increase the accessibility of their premium segments, Lasso has made their audience data platform-agnostic and easily exportable to any programmatic or social platform for activation.

This partnership between Lasso and IRI provides turnkey access to decisive consumer groups for healthcare campaigns, delivering unmatched quality and scale with privacy and compliance in mind. Through Lasso Blueprint™, marketers can now access IRI's Verified Audiences, built from 100% deterministic purchase data, and IRI ProScores®, which provide the highest-propensity-to-buy households that are addressable in the United States, descending from most valuable to least valuable.

"IRI has the deepest and broadest CPG data assets in the OTC healthcare space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lasso to create an expansive footprint for brands in the Healthcare space," said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of Global Media Solutions for IRI. "This unique offering provides marketers with robust media planning and activation, yielding potential for greater returns on their campaign investment."

"Our audience builder is powered by the industry's most comprehensive datasets and Lasso's in-house Identity Solution," said Greg Field, CEO of Lasso. "We're proud to work with IRI to continue building on our library of curated segments and help our clients achieve high audience quality across programmatic, social, email, and CTV."

About Lasso

Lasso, an IQVIA business, is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and consumer-focused campaigns across programmatic, social, email, endemic and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY, and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

About IRI

IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group, unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com .

CONTACT:

Yilan Yang

yilan@lassomarketing.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lasso