Invitation to Alfa Laval's third quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on October 25th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 11.00 am CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Register here.

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3649328/1639523.pdf Invitation Q3 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval