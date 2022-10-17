Immunovia launches a strategic partnership with Proteomedix to leverage R&D efforts with increased focus on commercialization

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (Nasdaq: IMMNOV) (Stockholm: IMMNOV) today announced that it enters into a strategic partnership with Proteomedix to leverage its substantial joint development experience in diagnostic technologies for the detection of cancer. This will enable increased R&D productivity for Immunovia as the Company continues to strengthen its commercial development in the US.

The partnership between Immunovia and Proteomedix leverages the companies' complementary R&D capabilities and advances their R&D efforts. With this partnership, Immunovia will gain a more flexible R&D organization, increase its R&D productivity, and will focus internal resources on the commercial build up, thus further accelerating the roll-out of IMMray™ PanCan-d. The partnership capitalizes on the combined expertise of two leading innovators in proteomics-based diagnostics, who have both launched innovative oncology tests, Immunovia with IMMray™ PanCan-d in the U.S. and Proteomedix with Proclarix® in Europe.

Proteomedix, a Swiss-based Company, was founded 2010 as a spin-off company of ETH Zurich to bring together the expertise of a multi-disciplinary group of world-leading scientists and clinicians in proteomic-based diagnostics. The Company is focused on research and development that relies on a network of clinicians, IVD experts, laboratories, and marketers. Proteomedix has developed a blood-based prostate cancer test using proteomics technology that measures cancer-associated proteins, using highly reproducible immunoassays.

"We are very excited to enter this partnership with Immunovia, an early-commercial company like us with an innovative diagnostic test in oncology. This partnership enables both companies to faster take critical steps forward by leveraging our combined expertise to increase R&D efficiency. For Proteomedix, this partnership demonstrates how our biomarker assay development expertise can be deployed beyond prostate cancer," said Helge Lubenow – CEO, Proteomedix.

"Immunovia is entering a new phase with an increased focus on the commercialization of our IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US while maximizing our R&D productivity. This partnership with Proteomedix will combine leading proteomics-based researchers with state-of-the art capabilities from both companies to create an outstanding R&D platform," said Philipp Mathieu – CEO and President, Immunovia.

In connection with the new R&D partnership, Linda Dexlin Mellby, Vice President Research & Development at Immunovia, will be leaving the company as of 4 November.

"Linda has been instrumental in the development of Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d test over the past nine years. We thank her for her many contributions to the company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," continued Philipp Mathieu – CEO and President, Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

CEO and President

philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

The information in this report is information that Immunovia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 am CET on October 17, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit https://immunovia.com/

About Proteomedix

Proteomedix is a healthcare company whose mission is to transform prostate cancer diagnosis. The company has identified novel biomarker signatures with utility in prostate cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy management. The lead product Proclarix® is a blood based prostate cancer test panel and risk score currently available in Europe. Proteomedix is located in the Bio-Technopark of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.proteomedix.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3649124/1639362.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Immunovia AB