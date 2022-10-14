PARKER WAICHMAN LLP APPLAUDS FORMATION OF EXACTECH MDL

IN RE: Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic Products Liability Litigation United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York the Honorable Judge Nicholas Garaufis MDL No. 3044

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 7, 2022, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) consolidated at least 75 lawsuits against Exactech Inc in front of Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Judge Garaufis, nominated by President Clinton, joined the court in May 2000 and assumed senior status on October 1, 2014.

Exactech, based in Gainesville, Florida, has recalled approximately 200,000 implants since issuing its first product safety alert in June 2021. Recalled products include knee implants (Optetrak and Truliant brands), hip implants (Connexion GXL, AcuMatch, MCS and Novation) and ankle implants (Vantage). Plaintiffs allege that certain Exactech-manufactured knee, ankle and hip implants failed prematurely. Damage to the liner component, caused by excess oxygen exposure in the manufacturing process, generates debris and causes cracking and loosening in the implants. Patients have suffered painful inflammation, bone loss and osteoporosis as a result, requiring revision surgery.

Prior orthopedic device litigation has focused on metal-to-metal hip implants. Here, however, the target component in the Exactech litigation is made from polyethylene. The recalled devices were packaged in bags that are oxygen resistant but did not contain a secondary ethylene vinyl alcohol oxygen barrier.

Parker Waichman LLP represents multiple plaintiffs in the Exactech MDL, and expects that the size and scope of the litigation will continue to increase, as more prosthetic failures become known. Jerrold Parker, Founding Partner of Parker Waichman LLP, explains his pursuit of justice for these victims: "Exactech has recalled hundreds of thousands of implants because their inadequate manufacturing processes have produced products that hurt people. We applaud the JPML for recognizing the potential breadth of this problem and selecting Judge Garaufis to oversee the MDL that addresses it."

Filing an Exactech Claim

If you or a loved one have received an Exactech implant, you could be entitled to receive substantial monetary compensation from the manufacturer.

Parker Waichman LLP helps those who have suffered from defective products receive full monetary compensation. Trust your case with our product defect lawyers. For a free consultation, contact our law firm today by using our live chat or calling 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529).

CONTACT: Matt Bruck, mbruck@yourlawyer.com

View original content:

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP