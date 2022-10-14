InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Line of Ice Cube Trays (CHK-215)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create novel ice cube shapes to provide added enjoyment when consuming a cold beverage," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented TERRY'S ICE CUBES. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional ice cube trays."

The invention provides a novel line of ice cube trays. In doing so, it can be used during parties, the holidays, get-togethers, etc. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a beverage and it could provide added fun. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

