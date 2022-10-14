FDA Roundup: October 14, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA published the FDA Voices: " FDA Seeks Feedback on Distributed and Point-of-Care Drug Manufacturing ," by, Ph.D., R.Ph., Director of the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Immediate Office of the Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The agency is interested in these technologies because they could potentially provide flexibility for drug manufacturers to enable rapid and localized response to changing demand and increase timely access to quality drugs for U.S. patients.

On Thursday, the FDA published the FDA Voices: " FDA Releases New, Prevention Strategies to Enhance Food Safety ," by, Ph.D., Director of the Office of Food Safety, and, M.S., Prevention CoordinatorThe FDA has investigated more outbreaks and conducted more research to advance our scientific understanding of the pathogens that contaminate food — than any other time in history. We now know more than ever about the reoccurrence of contributing factors that can cause contamination of certain foods by specific disease-causing bacteria. The agency is compiling these learnings into a series of "Prevention Strategies to Enhance Food Safety" that identify and target specific patterns that have emerged with certain food-hazard pairings. The strategies contain recommendations to guide the work of preventing future foodborne illnesses.



On Thursday, the FDA reminded people that getting vaccinated in the fall can lower your chances of getting the flu. Flu viruses typically spread in fall and winter, with activity peaking between December and February.

Oct. 26, 2022 , to offer an opportunity for discussion on the proposed $25 million in user fees, supplementing budget authority funding, for the generic new animal drug program. The program expires on Sept. 30, 2023 .

On Wednesday, the FDA announced it will hold a public meeting on, to offer an opportunity for discussion on the proposed recommendations for the reauthorization of the Animal Generic Drug User Fee Act (AGDUFA), which gives the FDA the authority to collect user fees that provide funding to support the generic new animal drug review process. These resources support the FDA's responsibility to ensure these drugs are safe and effective and to enhance the timeliness and predictability of application review for generic animal drugs needed by various animal populations. Reauthorization of this program includes an annual revenue of at leastin user fees, supplementing budget authority funding, for the generic new animal drug program. The program expires on

