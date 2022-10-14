BullionMax Launches 10,000 Silverback Sweepstakes In Bid For World's Biggest Silver Give-Away

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale direct-to-public precious metals dealer BullionMax announces the Silverback, an exclusive new Goldback Inc. silver collectible by launching a 10,000 Silverback Sweepstakes . This free-to-enter contest, running to November 30, offers ten thousand Silverback notes to ten thousand lucky winners.

"There are only 100,000 SilverDragon Silverbacks in existence, with unique serial numbers," said Andy Klein, Chief Marketing Officer at BullionMax. "We're thrilled to give away 10,000 of this limited-edition collectible, absolutely free."

Why so many? Klein admitted, "We're trying for the biggest silver give-away in history, in terms of the number of winners, at least."

What is a Silverback?

What are 10,000 winners getting, exactly?

Silverbacks are a new, limited-edition physical silver collectible from Goldback Inc. and Valaurum, the pioneering manufacturer and mint of the Goldback® 24k gold bullion notes (an Aurum® product).

The Silverback incorporates many of the same innovative proprietary technologies embedded in Goldback gold notes. The Silverback was developed in collaboration with YouTuber Silver Dragons, who inspired its remarkable artwork.

In addition, Silverbacks incorporate a new treatment to prevent tarnishing and discoloration. According to data provided by Goldback Inc:

"Ordinarily, silver would tarnish and the note would disintegrate through the oxidation process. Valaurum has developed a complex, proprietary recipe that protects the pure silver to allow for unprecedented durability of the Silverback."

Although similar to Goldback notes in their beauty and quality, Silverbacks aren't intended as a currency of last resort. At current prices, the 1/1000th troy oz of pure silver in each note isn't a viable barter unit. Rather, Goldback Inc. President Jeremy Cordon explains this is a test-run to measure potential future demand.

"They are a limited-edition collectible and are proof of concept of the Silverbacks' viability as a future silver currency when silver prices merit that."

Is this the first of many Silverback designs? "Undoubtedly," Klein said. He held one up and admired its mirror-bright gleam in the afternoon sunlight. "I showed one to my daughter and you know what she said? Daddy, this isn't money, this is treasure.'"

Klein laughed. "Then she said, 'You're seriously just giving away treasure?!'"

Indeed they are. For a no-purchase-necessary, free chance to win one of 10,000 Silverbacks, go to https://deals.bullionmax.com/silverback-giveaway/

