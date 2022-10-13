SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FBMS, SBTX, RFP, COWN

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS)'s merger with Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Heritage shareholders would receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of Heritage common stock upon the closing of the transaction. If you are a First Bancshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)'s merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Silverback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)'s sale to Domtar Corporation. If you are a Resolute shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

