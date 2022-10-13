Pace Industries Honored with "Supplier of the Year Champion" Award from Acuity Brands

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Industries, LLC ("Pace") or ("The Company"), North America's leading full-service aluminum, zinc and magnesium die casting manufacturer, is proud to announce they received two awards at the inaugural Acuity Brands Supplier Appreciation Event in September at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

The two Fiscal Year 2022 awards include the prestigious Supplier of the Year Champion and the Top Supplier Profit Award. Both awards recognize Pace's strategic partnership, outstanding service, and cost savings for Acuity.

"Winning these two awards symbolizes the powerful relationship Pace and Acuity Brands have developed over time, and it's an honor to achieve this milestone together," said Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Executive Chairman at Pace Industries. "Our leadership team and our associates are committed to providing the highest levels of quality and service to Acuity Brands in order to deliver successful outcomes, ultimately aiding them to accomplish their strategic goals."

The September Acuity Brands Supplier Appreciation Event brought together nearly 40 of Acuity's top 500 suppliers. The dual award recognition is a result of the strategic partnership between Acuity and Pace, as well as the dedication and contributions of Pace associates servicing the Acuity business every day.

Honorees were judged across Scorecard Performance, Cost Productivity, EarthLIGHT Participation results, and a final Customer Service survey. The final voting process included a review by an Acuity Brands sourcing leadership committee.

"I am grateful for the partnership with Pace Industries to support Acuity's growth and for advancing our EarthLIGHT initiatives," said Stephanie P. Perez, Supplier Development Director for Acuity Brands. "EarthLIGHT is a central tenet of Acuity Brands' strategy and reflects on our comprehensive approach around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics."

Pace Industries has been a supplier for Acuity for more than 40 years providing solutions across a variety of products in their portfolio. From product conception and tooling design to production, collaborative efforts take place on every Pace project between supplier development, sales, product engineering, and more.

Associates at Pace facilities in Saltillo and Chihuahua, Mexico oversee part production, and quality assurance, ensuring the highest levels in service in support of Acuity's goals.

These combined efforts of subject matter experts yield an optimal product that can be manufactured in a cost-effective manner that contributes to Acuity's overarching objectives. Pace Industries values their ongoing partnership and aims to be a direct contributor to Acuity Brands' 2023 strategy and beyond.

