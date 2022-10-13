NEW DELUXE EDITION OF ROBBIE WILLIAMS' 'LIFE THRU A LENS' TO BE RELEASED ON DECEMBER 2 TO CELEBRATE THE 25th ANNIVERSARY

FEATURING SINGLES, BONUS TRACKS, B-SIDES, PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED DEMOS, REMIXES, AND CONCERT RECORDINGS

OUT DECEMBER 2 ON UMe/ISLAND RECORDS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbie Williams has today announced that a new deluxe edition of his multi-million-selling debut solo album, Life Thru A Lens, will be released on December 2 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the record.

The special expanded 4-CD album, out on UMe/Island Records, combines the original chart-topping record – including the hit singles "Angels," "Let Me Entertain You," "Old Before I Die," "Lazy Days," and "South Of The Border" – as well as bonus tracks and B-sides. The new edition will also feature previously unreleased demos, rehearsal recordings, and rare remixes, as well as the first audio release of the complete concert recorded at London's The Forum in June 1998, released that November as "Live In Your Living Room" on VHS tape and VCD but never reissued.

Life Thru A Lens was originally released in September 1997, spending two weeks at Number 1 on the UK Album Chart and 92 weeks in the UK Top 40. It has sold 2.1 million copies in the UK alone. The deluxe edition will be available in 4-CD Box Set, vinyl, and digital download formats. To listen to or pre-order Robbie Williams' Life Thru A Lens, click HERE.

Robbie secured his 14th UK Number 1 album last month with XXV, which topped the chart in its first week of release. With this amazing achievement, the music icon has now broken the record for the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums - only The Beatles now have more UK Number 1 albums than Robbie with 15. His total chart-topping UK albums across his solo work and records released with Take That now stands at 19. It places him in the top two acts of all time with the most Number 1s across their catalog, with only Paul McCartney with more.

The full track-listing for the Life Thru A Lens special edition 4-CD Box Set is –

CD1 - Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album

Lazy Days

Life Thru A Lens

Ego A Go Go

Angels

South Of The Border

Old Before I Die

One Of God's Better People

Let Me Entertain You

Killing Me

Clean

Baby Girl Window

(silence)

Hello Sir (hidden track)

CD2 - Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks

Freedom (from "Freedom" CD Single 1, July 1996 )

Better Days (from "Old Before I Die" CD Single 1, April 1997 )

Average B-Side (from "Old Before I Die" CD Single 1, April 1997 )

Making Plans For Nigel (from "Old Before I Die" CD Single 2, April 1997 )

Kooks (from "Old Before I Die" CD Single 2, April 1997 )

Teenage Millionaire (from "Lazy Days" CD Single 1, July 1997 )

Falling In Bed (Again) (from "Lazy Days" CD Single 1, July 1997 )

She Makes Me High (from "Lazy Days" CD Single 2, July 1997 )

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (from "Lazy Days" CD Single 2, July 1997 )

Lazy Days (Original Version) (from "Millennium" CD Single 2, September 1998 )

Cheap Love Song (from "South Of The Border" CD Single 1, September 1997 )

Walk This Sleigh (from "Angels" CD Single 1, December 1997 )

Karaoke Overkill (from "Angels" CD Single 2, December 1997 )

Get the Joke (from "Angels" CD Single 2, December 1997 )

Angels (acoustic version) (from "Angels" CD Single 2, December 1997 )

Angels (Spanish Version) (from "The Ego Has Landed" (South America Editions). April 1999 )

Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version) (from "Let Me Entertain You" CD Single 2, March 1998 )

Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack The Full Monty (from "Let Me Entertain You" CD Single 1, March 1998 )

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (from "Let Me Entertain You" CD Single 1, March 1998 )

I Am The (Res)erection (from "Let Me Entertain You" CD Single 1, March 1998 )

CD3 - Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens

Freedom (Ambient Mix) ( July 1996 Promo Release)

Freedom (New Sound Dub) ( July 1996 Promo Release)

Hey Little Girl (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996 )

Clean (working title Mr. Sheen) (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996 )

Old Before I Die (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996 )

Lazy Days (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997 )

Angels (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997 )

Red Lights (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997 )

Average B-Side (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997 )

Teenage Millionaire (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Killing Me Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Mother's Milkin' It Mix)

Let Me Entertain You (The Bizzaro Mix)

CD4 - Life On The Stage

Let Me Entertain You (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Clean (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

South Of The Border (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Average 'B' Side (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Baby Girl Window (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

One Of God's Better People (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

There She Goes (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Killing Me (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Life Thru A Lens (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Teenage Millionaire (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Lazy Days (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Ego A Go Go (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Old Before I Die (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Angels (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

Back For Good (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998 )

