Crown Royal Peach and Social Studies Collaborate with Colu Henry to Create 'A Royal Good Time', a Limited-Edition Entertainment Kit Perfect for At-Home Fall Gatherings

"Crown Royal Peach, Social Studies, and Colu Henry introduce an elevated yet approachable way to entertain this Fall"

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal Peach and Social Studies collaborated with Colu Henry, a writer, recipe-developer, and food industry aficionado of over 15 years, to create an exclusive hosting kit aptly named "A Royal Good Time" for at-home entertainers seeking elegant, yet approachable ways to host this fall.

The limited-time entertainment kits are currently available on Social-Studies.com, just in time for fall gatherings. The kits feature an exclusive Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky cocktail recipe, the Peach and Ginger Rosemary Twist, custom embellished napkins, luxe glassware, and 'Colu Cooks: Easy Fancy Food', providing seasoned and newbie hosts all the tools they need to simply say, "just come over".

In collaboration with Crown Royal Peach and Social Studies, Henry sought to empower and inspire stylish yet easy gatherings for the fall. With Crown Royal Peach, an inviting liquid that looks great on your table while entertaining, at-home hosts have the perfect spirit to include at all gatherings.

Henry's cookbook is available across the country, and she will be sharing her recipes, tips, and tricks on her fall book tour in Austin, TX October 12th and 13th and on October 30th in North Adams, MA. Tickets are available here .

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Social Studies

Social Studies is America's go-to for all things entertaining helping our customers gather better without the stress. Our flagship product is a rentable kit with everything needed to set a beautiful, Instagram-worthy table. We also offer a retail assortment of items from - and inspired by - our rentable looks, either pre-curated as bundles or a la carte, as well as entertaining essentials from games to candles. We are available nationwide and offer white glove customer service. We equip hosts with all the resources and tools they need, including pre-curated playlists on our Spotify channe l that fit any mood and hosting tips and tricks on our editorial arm The Social .

