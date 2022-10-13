Boeing 2022 Investor Conference to be Webcast November 2

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will webcast its 2022 investor conference on November 2, beginning at approximately 7:30am Pacific Time. The senior management team will discuss strategic priorities, business updates, and financial objectives.

The event will be webcast at: www.boeing.com/InvestorConf2022 and is expected to end at approximately 11:00am Pacific Time. Presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com following the event.

Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the video stream.

Investor Relations: 312-544-2140

Communications: media@boeing.com

